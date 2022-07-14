I Adopted the Point-Of-View of a Liberal White Man for My Latest Novel

Nat Turner was a Black man who lived and died in the state of Virginia in the early 1800s. History credits him with leading “the only effective and sustained slave rebellion in US history.” For his efforts in freeing his people, Nat Turner was eventually hunted down by the state militia consisting of 3,000 men (3,000 men to hunt down just one man!), captured, tried by the American White legal system, hanged to death, and possibly also later beheaded.

Much is made of Nat Turner’s rebellion, but equally important is his personal life. Research reveals Nat Turner was married to a woman by the name of Cherry Turner. It appears that the couple had children. Several books mention Cherry as a keeper of Nat’s secrets, who despite being tortured, did her utmost not to divulge any information on the rebellion. It seems likely that Nat also wanted to protect her: he avoided mentioning Cherry in his confession to Thomas Ruffin Gray, who represented him during his trial.

William Styron was an American novelist whose work was so highly regarded amongst the critics of his day that they “ranked him among the best of the generation that succeeded Hemingway and Faulkner.” In his novel, The Confessions of Nat Turner, Styron took on the subject of Nat Turner, writing a story that went on to win the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. The book was almost immediately dubbed an American classic. The New York Times went on to label William Styron an “expert in the Negro condition.”

It is clear from historical accounts that William Styron had no bad intentions in writing The Confessions of Nat Turner.

In fact, much is made of his friendship with James Baldwin, upon whom, according to a Vanity Fair article, Styron lays blame for encouraging him to take control of Nat Turner's story. James Baldwin had been visiting Styron, and apparently before leaving "insisted, in fact dared, Styron to write Nat Turner's story from inside the character's own head." Whether or not Baldwin actually dared Styron, the fact remains that Styron did have Baldwin's support regarding the novel. When other Black writers spoke out against Styron's false portrayal of history, and of the Black race, and of Black psychology through his misrepresentation of Nat Turner, Baldwin famously said of the novel: "No one can tell a writer what he can or cannot write."

In William Styron’s Nat Turner: Ten Black Writers Respond, a group of African American contributors listed the many liberties that Styron had taken against the Black community in his novel. Styron’s writing had, according to some claims, disrespected the legacy of Nat Turner. For one thing, why had Styron turned the character of Nat into a White woman obsessed predator painfully lusting after the novel’s 18-year-old, White Margaret Whitehead? Had there not been enough hysteria against Black males and made-up stories about Black men raping White girls for him to pander to this trope in his ostensibly well-intentioned novel?

James Baldwin might have had Styron’s back, but he was also fully aware of the controversial nature of Styron’s project. “Bill’s going to catch it from Black and White,” Baldwin said, “… Styron is probing something very dangerous, deep and painful in the national psyche. I hope it starts a tremendous fight, so that people will learn what they really think about each other.”

In a world in which the power donned on certain racial identities has led to so much violence, which one of us is truly without racial prejudices?

Styron, on the other hand, did not appear to see the extent of the controversy that would surround the work. In true liberal fashion, he even saw himself as a man without racial prejudices. Of the dismantling of his prejudices and James Baldwin's role in it, he said: "I think that Jimmy broke down the last shred… of whatever final hang-up of Southern prejudice I might have had…" But in a world in which the power donned on certain racial identities has led to so much violence, which one of us is truly without racial prejudices? Styron, surely, should have known better. An heir to slave owners—for Styron's grandmother had owned slaves—how did he not see that writing such a novel in the very least could be a method of profiting from the crime of his ancestors that was slavery? At worst, well, it would be a form of gaslighting – attempting to claim someone else's tragedy as your own—to get at least a portion of the reading audience to sympathize with the massacred Whites—also to say, attempting to get sympathy for one's own crime. Well.

“[Styron] has begun the common history—ours,” Baldwin said. And yes, The Confessions of Nat Turner was in fact a story of both the enslaved and their slavers, but how would the descendants of the enslaved feel about a novel like his? Would their experience reading be the same as the experience of the descendants of the slavers? Was the history really shared? With such divergent experiences—one side having all the power and the other side having none of it—could American history between the slavers and the enslaved ever really be deemed a common history?

I first read The Confessions of Nat Turner by William Styron in preparation for a course on the ethics of appropriation that I was teaching at Columbia University. Many books were involved—from Katherine Stockett’s The Help, to Arthur Golding’s Memoirs of a Geisha; Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness to Adam Johnson’s The Orphan Master’s Son. The one book that particularly stood out to me was Confessions of Nat Turner in the bravado with which Styron tackled the writing of a real life man on a mission to attain his freedom and the freedom of his fellow Blacks from slavery, and turned it into a story of a raging monster, who needlessly and violently massacred innocent Whites in all his fury. In Styron’s depiction of Nat Turner, one almost forgets that Nat is simply fighting for freedom from slavery. What is highlighted in Styron’s account becomes the loss of White lives. Why the highlighting of White deaths rather than the atrocity that was slavery in the first place? Why tilt the pathos to the side of the Whites?

I also wondered why Styron chose to focus as much as he did on the predatory sex scenes between Nat and Margaret. In Styron’s next novel, Sophie’s Choice, I observed a pattern of sexual scenes in which the male main character objectifies and harasses a female character. By virtue of their repetition, I wondered if perhaps these disturbing sex scenes were in some way important or relevant to Styron’s own life.

I wondered at the reason why Styron would insist on projecting such violent rape fantasies and predatory sex scenes on an actual, historical Black man.

Regardless, I wondered at the reason why Styron would insist on projecting such violent rape fantasies and predatory sex scenes on an actual, historical Black man, who, by all historical records seemed to have had a happy marriage with a Black woman, with no record of ever having raped or fantasized about raping either her, any other Black woman, or any White woman.

I noted that Styron also neglected to mention real-life Turner’s Black wife in his novel. Was this deletion a mere accident? Was it simply that Styron had not done his research? Or, was this severe sway from the reality necessary for the fiction to more convincingly portray his version of what a Black man was—Black men as perpetually aggressive and perpetually lusting after White women—a stereotype that has historically cost many Black men their lives?

Perhaps we will never know the answers to these questions, but suffice it to say that upon attempting to write my novel, Harry Sylvester Bird, many of the questions that came to mind when reading Styron’s works also came to mind for me as a writer. I pushed them aside temporarily—for the sake of allowing myself the focus needed to work my way through my own novel. I wanted to feel the level of confidence and power that Styron must have felt when he penned the character of Nat. To feel what he must have felt—that he could do anything; that he was infallible. That his motives were good and pure, and therefore worthwhile.

We see a Harry who is anxiously attempting to distance himself from the conservative and racist culture of his upbringing.

Harry Sylvester Bird follows the life of the titular character Harry from his teenage years in the fictional town of Edward, PA to his young adulthood in New York City. Throughout the novel, we witness Harry's experiences as he travels with his conservative (and racist) parents to Tanzania and back, and as he travels with his girlfriend Maryam to Ghana and back. Harry is a liberal-minded, sensitive soul, and he finds that his parents and upbringing are a hindrance to the person he wishes to be. From the early pages of the novel, we see a Harry who is anxiously attempting to distance himself from the conservative and racist culture of his upbringing.

Unlike Styron’s Nat Turner, I made sure not to base my protagonist on any real-life character. Though it is true that there are many instances of White people identifying as Black Africans (Rachel Dolezal, Martina Big, Jessica Krug, etc.), Harry was a figment of my imagination, and as such, I did not have to worry about mis-portraying his life in fiction and tarnishing his legacy. Further, even if mine had been a novel based on the life of a historical White man, I was not profiting from any sort of grand historical crime such as slavery, for if anything, I myself am a descendant of people whose family members were taken as slaves—my family line spreading itself through Mississippi and Maryland and California even before my immediate family arrived in the US via immigration.

Yet I did wonder about what right I had to write from a White liberal-minded man’s perspective. It didn’t escape me that there would surely be many who would have been more comfortable had I “stayed in my lane,” that is, continued to write about Africans and African immigrants, and even better about African women’s issues. Some might have even wondered why I was writing about America at all, having only lived in America for a mere 30 years—the irony being that I have lived in America decades longer than I lived in Nigeria.

Thus began my revisiting of two now well-known questions: who has the permission to tell certain stories? And how does one earn such permission?

Styron astonishingly decided to center a non-Jewish, Polish Catholic as the primary victim of the Holocaust in his novel.

I remembered that Styron was generally unapologetic about the discord that Confessions of Nat Turner caused. In Sophie's Choice, he went on to focus, not on a slave revolt, but rather, on the Holocaust. Regardless of the fact that the intention behind the Holocaust was to annihilate the Jewish population, Styron astonishingly decided to center a non-Jewish, Polish Catholic as the primary victim of the Holocaust in his novel. Meanwhile his main Jewish character ends up being an abusive "sexual fascist," in the words of Gloria Steinem. It should be no surprise that a large number of the Jewish population was affronted by the novel, much the same way that many in the Black community were affronted by Confessions of Nat Turner. The predominantly non-Jewish and non-Black academy, of course, went on to reward Styron with the American Book Award for Fiction, the National Book Award, and many other prizes.

Unlike Styron, I was not at all interested in spinning historical atrocities to empathize with groups who were not the principal victims of said atrocities, but where writing from a different race’s POV was concerned, as in Confessions of Nat Turner, was I allowed to take a similar risk as Styron—writing from a POV that I did not myself inhabit? I didn’t know. I still don’t know. What I know is that a novel is a good space to explore inappropriate behavior. Books can be inappropriate, but they have a function: They allow us the room to have conversations about intentions, context, history, vulnerabilities, and a whole lot more. They allow us the space to equalize power. If the power of the world is indeed becoming more and more equal, as many like to claim, then a Black woman should be allowed to explore the psyche and bad behavior of a well-intentioned White man, fictionally, of course, and to be praised (and critiqued) in the same ways as when a White man did the same of a real-life Black slave.

Would I be accused of somehow getting it wrong? Would Whites be offended? Would Harry be seen as a false stereotype of the White liberal? And so what if Harry was a stereotype? Was that not the point? Had I not many times in my own lifetime encountered living breathing “stereotypes” just like Harry? Or, was the depiction of racial stereotypes a privilege reserved for only those specific glorified Whites, who throughout history have made and continue to make film and literature out of stereotypes of Blackness?

To make my self-questioning worse, some early passes from editors made me wonder: Were they offended by my portrayal of this fictional White man in a similar way that the Black community was offended by Styron’s portrayal of Nat Turner? If so, should I care? Even if anyone were to buy the book, would the predominantly White publishing world give me the same recognition as they had Styron, or would they crucify me for doing something in some ways similar to what their own Styron had done and been rewarded for? Was cross-racial writing a privilege reserved primarily for White men? Would the gatekeepers, also known as the major publishers — who are notoriously, predominantly Caucasian — try to keep me from showing some not-so-flattering undersides of White America? Would they feel implicated in Harry? Would they feel accused? Or, would their inclination be so anti-Harry that they would wind up denying the reality of the existence of people like Harry, without even realizing that there was in fact some Harry in them? Even Harry took the time to look at himself in the mirror.

The fact is that Harry represents a singular kind of Whiteness. He certainly does not stand for all Whiteness, though.

The fact is that Harry represents a singular kind of Whiteness. He certainly does not stand for all Whiteness, though, I certainly know Whites who have in some way carried out some of the affronts that Harry has, and which I, myself, have been the unsuspecting recipient of. I know, for instance, from my own trip to Tanzania, a well-meaning White man who asked my sister and me, why we were there as Africans. He was surprised that Africans would be on a safari retreat, and not on the serving side of things. I know, also, from the Whites who have made comments about the unexpected edibility of various Nigerian foods. Or, from the Whites who expressed their surprise that I didn't personally know of any Africans who lived in huts or trees, or their surprise at finding the hotels and resorts during their visits to various African countries to be "up to Western standards."

This novel is not a condemnation of all White people. It is simply a critique of a fictional liberal-minded White man who cannot for the life of him see how he is complicit in racism, even in his adamant liberalism. I might not have captured the voice and perspective of a general well-meaning liberal White man perfectly. After all, I am not a generally well-meaning liberal White man, and Harry is not the everyman of generally well-meaning liberal White men. If anything, he is a satirical rendition of a very specific type of White man. And if I failed at capturing the nuances of the insensitivities imposed on Black society by such types as Harry and their contexts, then so be it. Neither did Styron capture the voice, nuances, and contexts of the historic Nat Turner perfectly and yet he was highly acclaimed. That said, if you are not a person as flawed as Harry, then good. But for those who may see a bit of themselves in Harry, (and I venture to say that many people, if truly honestly looking at themselves in the mirror, would see at least a bit of themselves in Harry), or in any of the other characters in the novel for that matter, the conversations that the novel raise are worth having. For, Harry Sylvester Bird is exactly that–a novel that welcomes conversations–on race, on art, on who has the right to tell what story, on who gets rewarded for telling what story, on how far we have come as a society with issues of race, and whether any of it matters outside of the art itself. At its heart, I hope that this novel is a wealth of conversations; an avenue for us as a nation of people so hurt and divided to “learn what we really think about each other,” and forge a path forward.