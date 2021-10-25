Electric Literature has grown from a quarterly magazine to a daily website that reaches millions of readers, publishing your favorite authors alongside hundreds of talented writers you maybe haven’t heard of yet.



Today, I’m asking our members to make a one-time additional gift to support the next 12 years of EL by helping us raise $12,000.

$35 $75 $175 Other Enter amount for donation or membership: Currency: $ Add to cart

To thank you for your support, we are pleased to offer the following gifts, discounted up to 30% for members:

Members who make a one-time additional gift of $35 will receive an exclusive “Quote me” face mask.

Members who make an additional one-time gift of $75 will receive an exclusive “Reading into everything” travel mug.

Members who make an additional one-time gift of $175 will receive the ultimate EL swag bag: a face mask, travel mug, and a Read More Women tote bag.

Or make a donation of any amount. Every little bit helps!

Electric Lit, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and donations and memberships are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The thank-you gifts listed above are available for domestic shipping only.