Free or Low-Cost Residency Programs from Around the World to Apply to in 2024

Donate to Keep Electric Literature Free! Electric Literature published over 500 writers and nearly 600 articles in 2023—all of which are free for you to read. EL’s archives of thousands of essays, stories, poems, and reading lists are also free. We need you to contribute to keep it that way. Please make a donation to our year end campaign today.

Residency programs provide a myriad of benefits to writers and artists: the chance to escape the pressing obligations of everyday life, to have a quiet space to work, to find inspiration in a new environment, and to draw on the cultural milieu of being surrounded by fellow artists. It’s an opportunity to turn inwards and reflect on the work in progress, a chance to grow personally and artistically.

These international programs have different criteria, costs, and application processes, listed below. Some require residents to take part in shared dinners, present talks, engage in events with the local community, or participate in a literary festival; while others emphasize solitude and productivity.

Here are 17 free or low-cost writing residencies from around the world:

Latin America

Pocoapoco in Oaxaca, Mexico

Pocoapoco is a non-profit organization dedicated to experimentation, education and relation through artistic & social practices. With a focus on intercultural and interdisciplinary exchange, the program aims to generate, strengthen & connect initiatives & practices that further collective reflection, knowledge & change. Pocoapoco (Spanish for little by little) is both a name and an approach, representing the organization’s guidance from its home in Oaxaca and the global south. From September to April, Pocoapoco hosts 5-week residencies made up of international and local residents who come together to think, work, discuss and collaborate. With a focus on shared practice & dialogue, the residency works to support and connect individuals, ideas and practices catalyzing social discourse, understanding and change.

Artists and non-artists across all fields are welcome. Pocoapoco considers active observation, dialogue and reflection as essential to building new ways of coming together and creating together across locations, disciplines and practices.

Housing, studio space, and all meals are provided to residents. Sliding scale fees are offered to all accepted residents: the actual cost of each residency is $500 per week but sliding scale fees beginning at $200 week are offered for each resident. Residency fees cover minimal program costs and support for local artists and public programs. Residents are asked to pay what they are able. Sliding scale fees are offered in lieu of partial scholarships to select residents.

Cost: Sliding scale fees beginning at $200 to $500 a week

Sliding scale fees beginning at $200 to $500 a week Application Fee: None

None Deadline: TBD

Under the Volcano in Tepoztlán, Mexico

Founded in 2003 to identify talented writers from across the English- and Spanish-speaking worlds, Under the Volcano is a 2-week international residency that convenes every January in Tepoztlán, Mexico, an hour from Mexico City in the foothills of the great volcanoes. A third optional week is available to those able to stay on in the village to write. The residency program’s master classes are open to emerging and accomplished fiction writers, poets, essayists and journalists, and offer high-level feedback and mentorship from master writers. A roster of distinguished guests joins the residency’s core faculty in a program designed to take each participant’s voice to the next level. The program’s diverse, carefully curated community is recreated each year on the principles of mutual support and respect for differences of nationality, character, opinion, identity, age and life choices. The program is priced in three different currencies based on where you earn and work, and payment plans are available on request. Full Named Fellowships are also available, and cover tuition for the program, accommodation in the village, and roundtrip transportation to Mexico City from a single point of origin in either Mexico or the U.S. Fellows are responsible for their transportation to Tepoztlán and should expect to pay for their own meals except for breakfast. If needed, a modest stipend is available to fellowship recipients to cover daily expenses during the program. Limited financial aid is also offered based on applicants’ proof of their past three months of monthly income and expenses.

Cost: Several pricing plans available, as well as full-named fellowships and limited financial aid

Several pricing plans available, as well as full-named fellowships and limited financial aid Application Fee: None

None Deadline: Applications open yearly on July 1, and regular acceptances are made until all slots are filled.

Instituto Sacatar in Itaparica, Brazil

The non-profit Instituto Sacatar provides artists from around the world with 7- to 9-week residencies at the beachside estate on the island, to create new works within an international community of artists, many of whom explore the unique cultural heritage of Bahia, Brazil. Sacatar Foundation places creative individuals in immersive intercultural experiences at its international artist residency program. According to its website, “While we sometimes use the word ‘artist,’ we interpret ‘creativity’ in the broadest possible sense. We seek creative individuals of all disciplines and backgrounds, without regard to race, creed, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital status, ancestry, disability or HIV status.” Housing, studio space, and food are provided, at no cost.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: $25

$25 Deadline: TBD

Europe

Bogliasco Foundation in Bogliasco, Italy

Located in the fishing village of Bogliasco near Genoa, the Bogliasco Foundation offers one-month residencies to individuals who can demonstrate notable achievement in the Arts and Humanities. Taking inspiration from the ancient port of Genoa, which has brought global travelers together throughout the ages, the Foundation strives to foster productive exchange by composing intimate groups of 8-10 residents who represent a diversity of disciplines, ages, and nationalities. During their month long stay at the Center, Bogliasco Fellows are provided with living quarters (bedroom with private bath), full board, and a workspace or separate studio, depending on the discipline. All meals are shared, and every evening, Fellows come together for a served dinner featuring typical local cuisine from the region of Liguria. Special Fellowships are also offered, some of which offer a stipend and/or travel support.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: $30 up to one week before each final deadline, then $45 from that date onward

$30 up to one week before each final deadline, then $45 from that date onward Deadline: December 1st, 2023 for Fall 2024, and March 14th, 2024 for Spring 2025.

The Bellagio Center Residency Program in Bellagio, Italy

Located in Lake Como, the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center Residency Program offers academics, artists, policymakers, and practitioners with the opportunity to unlock their creativity and advance groundbreaking work through the completion of a specific project in a residential group setting during 4 weeks of focused time. Rather than a retreat for private reflection, the Bellagio Center Residency offers an opportunity to advance a specific breakthrough project and a stimulating environment to forge cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural connections with other residents that can strengthen their work, shift their perspectives, and spur new ideas. Those invited to apply include artists and writers, including but not limited to composers, fiction and non-fiction writers, playwrights, poets, video/filmmakers, dancers, musicians, and visual artists who share in the Foundation’s mission of promoting the well-being of humankind, and produce work that enhances our shared understanding of pressing global or social issues. Residents are provided with room and board, studio space, the opportunity to bring a partner/significant other to join the residency for all or a portion of their stay, travel funding (based on financial need), and “future participation in an international network of Bellagio Center leaders, united in the shared purpose of creating a better world.”

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: TBD

TBD Deadline: February

Jan Michalski Foundation in Montricher, Switzerland

At the foot of the Swiss Jura Mountains, approximately 30 minutes from Lausanne and one hour from Geneva, the Jan Michalski Foundation’s residency for writers features a group of seven cabins that hang from an openwork “canopy” running above the foundation’s campus. Offering ideal conditions for writers and translators, six of these cabins provide stunning views of Lake Geneva and the Alps, while a seventh is oriented towards the forested slopes of the Jura. Residencies vary in length, from 2 weeks to 3 months, and include housing, studio space, breakfast and lunch, and a weekly stipend. Residents are also given access to the residency library and are welcome to participate in cultural activities organized by the Foundation. Writer-pairs working on a collaborative project are also welcome to apply.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: TBD

Nancy B. Negley Artists Residency Program in Ménerbes, France

Based at the Dora Maar House, the Nancy B. Negley Artists Residency Program offers residencies of one to two months to mid-career arts and humanities professionals. After serving as the summer home of the surrealist artist and photographer Dora Maar, who was once a companion and muse to Picasso, the Dora Maar House was purchased in 1997 by Nancy Brown Negley, an American arts patron who renovated the house to create a residency for writers, academics, and artists. Most of its fellows have completed and published at least one work, or have had at least one solo exhibition, or have completed a full-length film, and are professionals established in their field of expertise. The residency is free to attend and includes private bedroom and bath, private studio, roundtrip travel to and from the Dora Maar House, and a grant based on one’s length of stay.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: $25

$25 Deadline: Applications open in February, ending in October

Camargo Foundation in Cassis, France

Founded by American artist and philanthropist Jerome Hill, the Camargo Foundation fosters creativity, research, and experimentation through its international residency program for artists, scholars, and thinkers. Located on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea, the Foundation offers time and space in a contemplative and supportive environment, giving residents the freedom to think, create, and connect. The residencies are programmed either by the Foundation, as in the case of the Camargo Core Program, or in partnership. The Camargo Core Program consists of a 10-week fellowship for scholars, thinkers, and artists’ in all disciplines, and provides housing, studio space, a weekly stipend, and transportation to and from Cassis (for air travel, basic coach class booked in advance is provided). Spouses/adult partners and dependent minor children (at least six years old) are welcome to accompany fellows for short stays or for the duration of the residency. Regular project discussions give fellows the opportunity to share their work, and all Fellows are required to be present at these discussions. These project discussions serve as an opportunity for interdisciplinary exchange.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: TBD

Hawthornden Castle in Midlothian, Scotland

Established by Drue Heinz, the noted philanthropist and patron of the arts, the Foundation is named after Hawthornden Castle where an international residency program provides month-long retreats for creative writers from all disciplines and languages to work in peaceful surroundings. Located 7 miles from Edinburgh, Hawthornden Castle stands on an isolated rock above the gorge of the river North Esk, and is entirely surrounded by woods. As guests of the retreat, residents receive full bed and board, and have use of communal facilities including an extensive library as well as the castle garden and grounds. Though Hawthornden Castle will be closed for the entire year in 2024 to undergo extensive repairs and renovation, applications will reopen the same year for residencies in 2025.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: TBD

Africa

Nawat Fes in Fes, Morocco

Nawat Fes offers funded residencies of roughly two months in duration to U.S. and international creators in multiple disciplines. Hosted by the American Language Center Fes / Arabic Language Institute in Fez, a member of the American Cultural Association, this residency strives to employ artmaking as a means to cultivate understanding across cultures. Nawat Fes offers residencies in multiple disciplines, including Literature (Poetry, Fiction, Non-Fiction, Playwriting, Screenwriting, and Literary Translation); Visual and Performance Art; and Music Composition and Performance. The program also accepts artist collaboratives of up to three people. Two Nawat Fes artist residents at a time live and work in the ancient medina of Fes, which is considered one of the most extensive and best conserved historic cities of the Arab-Muslim world. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Fes medina is one of the world’s largest pedestrian zones, containing narrow alleyways leading to ancient architectural treasures, traditional houses, artisan workshops and open-air markets. The residency provides housing and a stipend. In exchange, residents will be expected to offer two opportunities for the community to engage with their work. These could be public programs such as a talk, performance, reading, lecture, workshop or concert, or an exhibition of their work during the residency. These programs are intended for local students of English and/or international students of Arabic, as well as the local community. Artists should be prepared to engage with our community in English or Arabic.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: $25

$25 Deadline: Feb 15

Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study in Stellenbosch, South Africa

Situated in a university town in the Western Cape province, about 31 miles east of Cape Town, the STIAS Individual Fellowships aim to provide and maintain an independent “creative space for the mind” to advance the cause of science and scholarship across all disciplines. It is global in its reach and local in its African roots, and values original thinking and innovation in this context. No restriction is placed on the country of origin, discipline, or academic affiliation when STIAS considers a fellowship invitation. It encourages the cross-pollination of ideas and hence gives preference to projects that will tap into, and benefit from, a multi-disciplinary discourse while also contributing unique perspectives to such a discourse. This interaction is fostered by inviting individual fellows or project teams where each team member is evaluated individually. Under its artists-in-residence program, creative writers are welcome to apply for these semester-long fellowships. Residents receive full funding and are housed, at no cost, at the Wallenberg Research Centre, a state-of-the-art conference and research facility overlooking vineyards, gardens, and mountains.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: April 30th

Asia

Sangam House in Bangalore, India

Located at The Jamun, a spacious bungalow on a quiet, green lane, Sangam House provides 4- and 2-week residencies for writers from India and around the world who have published to some acclaim but have not yet enjoyed substantial commercial success. Sangam House seeks to give writers a chance to build a solid and influential network of personal and professional relationships that can deepen their own work. The word sangam in Sanskrit literally means “going together.” In most Indian languages, sangam has come to mean such confluences as the “flowing together of rivers” and “coincidence.” The intention of Sangam House is to bring together writers from around the world to live and work in a safe, peaceful setting, a space made necessary on many levels by the world we now live in. Residents are provided with large private bedrooms in shared living quarters, studio space, and all meals. There is no cost to attend.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: Applications open in March

Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai, China

Located in a converted luxury hotel along the Bund in Shanghai’s former financial district, the Swatch Art Peace Hotel artist residency invites artists from across the globe to immerse themselves in the city’s unique cultural environment while creating new work. Dancers, musicians, photographers, filmmakers, writers, painters, conceptual artists, and many more creative individuals from around the world live and work in this historic landmark once known as the Palace Hotel from a period of three to six months. Accepted fellows are provided with assistance towards applying for a Chinese Business Visa (up to 300 Swiss Francs), a roundtrip economy ticket to Shanghai, accommodation, studio space, housekeeping service, and breakfast.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: 30 Swiss Francs (to be donated in full to Doctors Without Borders)

30 Swiss Francs (to be donated in full to Doctors Without Borders) Deadline: Currently accepting applications

International Writers’ Workshop at Hong Kong Baptist University in Hong Kong

IWW is a self-funded, non-profit program supported solely by donations. Its goal is to invite writers from around the world to visit HKBU and engage in creativity-inspiring activities with local students, writers, and the Hong Kong community in general, providing opportunities for cultural exchange within and outside the university campus. Writers in residence stay on campus and interact with university students and staff, as well as with Hong Kong writers and the public. For its Writers-in-Residence Programme, a group of international writers are selected from a competitive pool of applicants each spring and invited to stay on campus for 4 weeks. Applicants must have at least one published book; currently reside outside Hong Kong; and have a functional command of English or Chinese (Mandarin or Cantonese). Accommodation on the HKBU campus, roundtrip economy airfare, and a pier diem are provided.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: TBD

Oceania

Patricia Kailis International Writing Fellowship, Centre for Stories in Perth, Australia

Offered by the Centre for Stories in Perth, Western Australia, the Patricia Kailis International Writing Fellowship is a 9-week fellowship that is open to writers living outside Australia. It aims to support the work of talented individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to ideas and practices that foster belonging and better cross-cultural understanding. The Fellowship is open to fiction, non-fiction, poetry and short story writers who work in English and whose work is available in Australia. Applicants must have at least two full-length publications published by a trade publisher. Applicants currently enrolled in an undergraduate or postgraduate (including higher degree by research) university course are not eligible. The fellowship will take place over any nine-week period between March 2024 and July 2024.

The value of the fellowship is AUD $35,000 which will cover the following expenses: Living allowance of $15,000, accommodation will be provided for 8 weeks in Perth, return economy airfare, travel expenses and accommodation for a week in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: January 9th

NZ Pacific Studio in Wairarapa, New Zealand

Located in the beautiful Wairarapa region of New Zealand’s North Island, the New Zealand Pacific Studio is an award-winning residency program that hosts creative practitioners from Aotearoa/New Zealand and abroad. It currently operates through a network of hosts, most of whom are artists themselves, who accommodate artists-in-residence on their properties. Through the generosity of individuals and institutions in the local community, several supported residencies are offered each year—for writers, there is RAK Mason Residency, and the Ema Saiko Poetry Fellowship.

Usually 2 to 3 weeks long, these opportunities vary according to funding periods and may not be offered annually. They cover accommodation, a stipend, access to the residency library, and local transportation. Residents provide for their own meals—though there are often shared meals with hosts—and arrange for their own transportation to and from Wairarapa. Most come with the request to offer a community activity, for which the residency organizers can assist with logistics.

Cost: Free

Free Application Fee: None

None Deadline: TBD

Caselberg Trust Margaret Egan Cities of Literature Writers Residency in Caselberg, New Zealand

Run jointly by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature, the Caselberg Trust Margaret Egan Cities of Literature Writers Residency aims to provide international and New Zealander writers with the opportunity to work on a substantial piece of creative writing and to foster connections among creative writers in Aotearoa/New Zealand and internationally. There are no limits in terms of genre, language, or length of writing, and completion of the project during the Residency is not a requirement. This residency is offered annually for a period of 6 weeks to writers from other UNESCO Cities of Literature and to New Zealand writers in alternating years. All residents receive a stipend of NZ$4,000, and international residents also receive up to NZ$3,000 towards travel costs. Accommodation is provided rent-free at the Caselberg House for the six-week duration of the Residency, and power and heating costs are to be met by the resident. The resident may be expected to attend Residency-related events conducted in English during the Residency period such as a welcoming evening, sponsor events, interviews, and community events related to Residency project/theme.