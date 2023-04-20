9 Steamy Novels Featuring Bisexual Romances

As LGBTQ+ literature continues to evolve and incorporate more diverse experiences into the canon, it’s such an interesting time for romances featuring bisexual leads. There are f/f stories, m/m stories, stories with nonbinary leads and love interests, and, of course, m/f, the often overlooked branch of the bisexual tree. And with that widely varied combination of romantic pairings comes the ever-complex experience of being attracted to more than one gender and how society reacts to every such combination.

When I set out to write Sizzle Reel, which features a bisexual protagonist exploring her journey in not only finding love and community but unpacking her own internal biases and comphet lens, there was already a growing goldmine of romance titles for me to learn from.

These characters in these novels range from bisexual protagonists who go through the world at ease with their queer-presenting relationships, to them struggling against comphet in their first visibly queer relationship, or exploring erasure in hetero-passing relationships with either one or both people identifying as bi. Every experience comes with its unique challenges and privileges and every book below showcases a wonderful love story that goes beyond the traditional straight romance.

In the Case of Heartbreak by Courtney Kae

Ben is humiliated when his brutal rejection by longtime friend and crush Adam goes viral. He never wants to see Adam ever again, so he escapes to his grandmother’s Californian beach house to nurse his heartbreak and prepare for the baking show he’s been accepted to. His grandmother is celebrating her 80th birthday with a series of parties and the musician she’d hired for all of the events is… Adam. As much as Ben wants to avoid Adam, neither can deny the intensity of their chemistry. With all of Kae’s signature heart and steam combined with the sweetest bisexual baker boy falling for a pan musician, this book is everything.

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

When recent divorcee Dahlia joins a cooking show in London, she wasn’t expecting to fall for her “nonbinary-and-announced-their-pronouns-on-national-tv” competitor. The competition heats up and their love is put to the test. A heartwarming and sexy rom-com.

Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun

Last Christmas, Portland transplant Ellie had a whirlwind night of love with a hot female stranger. This Christmas, she agrees to be her friend’s fake fiancée and join his family for a holiday weekend in the mountains only to learn that the girl who broke her heart last Christmas is her friend’s sister… and there may still be some sexual tension between them. Wacky hijinks make for a fabulous holiday romance.

Mistakes Were Made by Meryl Wilsner

The last thing college senior Cassie needs is to find out the hot older woman she had a one night stand with on Parents’ Weekend is her friend’s divorced mother. But as her friend starts inviting her to more, well, family events, Cassie and Erin can’t stay away from each other as they try to keep their secret from blowing up both their lives. Hilarious, very scintillating, this book about the unlikely pairing of a 20-something player and a “recently-divorced-from-a-man-now-what” older woman is bisexual chaos in the absolute best way.

With Love, from Cold World by Alicia Thompson

Bookkeeper Lauren and her happy-go-lucky coworker Asa are tasked to increase the revenue at a holiday-themed tourist destination. Their rivalry causes sparks to fly as they realize they must team up to save their little winter wonderland. Complex characters, a wonderfully kitschy setting, and perfect m/f with a bi love interest rep makes this book a winner.

Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake

Designer Astrid is asked to fix up a historic inn in her small town. She sees it as the perfect distraction from her breakup from her fiancé… only for feelings to emerge as she butts heads with the owner’s granddaughter who is the lead carpenter. A wonderful entry into the “I left a man and now I’m going to experience love with a woman” canon.

Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni

When Armenian American Nar’s mom gets involved in her love live, Nars is determined to make one of the Armenian men work. But Nar’s growing attraction to her wingwoman Erebuni complicates things. A beautiful exploration of how culture and familial expectations intersect with sexual identity.

The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett

A young woman’s restaurant starts to struggle financially and she must work together with her celebrity head chef to rescue the business, even as a connection builds and explodes between them. As emotional as it is steamy and romantic, this book soars as it follows a woman coming into her bisexuality later in life.

That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey

After Garland’s marriage crashes and burns, she agrees to go with her sister to an adult summer camp—only to meet the man she had a premonition about years ago. So, she decides it’s a sign that they’re meant to be together, even as she finds herself drawn to his vibrant sister. A pitch perfect “I divorced a man now what” novel that’s equal parts a journey of self-discovery and a swoony gay love story.