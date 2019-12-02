A Poem About Wigs You’ll Want Toupee Your Respects To

Lit Mags

"Wigs Everywhere," by Justin Jannise

Wigs Everywhere

 The brown squirrel, coiled & clinging
 to the guardrail of my balcony, 
 is a wig. 

 I stepped out of the shower to dry my feet
 on a damp wig. 

 You can fold a wig in a certain way
 that it becomes a cup from which you can swig

 water or juice or wigskey, 
 which is whiskey distilled
 from fermented wigs. 

 I met Dolly Parton & she was all wig. 

 Kristen Wiig is a wig. 
 So was Ludwig van Beethoven. 

 In Britain, there used to be two political parties
 —the Whigs & the Wigs. 
 
 There are wigs that are mops
 & wigs that seduce cops. 

 In some countries, it is illegal for wigs
 to marry other wigs. 
 
 Have you ever slept in a wig? It’s itchy. 
 
 The best wigs in life are free, 
 but the second-best cost
 extraordinary amounts of money. 
 
 Somewhere in Detroit, you can trade
 20 small wigs for one giant wig
 
 & the award for Best Wig Ever goes to 
 Medusa. I love how she’d rather lose her head
 than part with it

 & how, even without a heart, 
 the head maintains its awful power. 

About The Commuter

About the Author

Justin Jannise

Justin Jannise studied poetry at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in Best New Poets, Copper Nickel, New Ohio Review, and Yale Review. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gulf Coast and the recipient of an Inprint Marion Barthelme Prize.

