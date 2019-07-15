All Nakedness Ends in Death

i like to get naked I like to get naked I guess because it makes Me think about death All nakedness ends In death even if you start Out as Emily Ratajkowski Death is the soul getting naked Much like the dark side Of the hermit crab Scientists have no clue what This actually looks like I am guessing it’s very yucky Many lovers have commented The more clothes I take off The less sexy I become Sex at my age is almost Always fully-clothed If not extra-clothed The older I get sex is so wild And animalistic Think of daisy-fed lamb Ravaged by mountain lion Fuck no was there time To remove the ugg boots and xmas sweater The sex too spontaneous to remember I have a body beneath these clothes I like getting down to a naked body only It is the opposite of sexual For me it is a death thing I am dying In that I am expanding Everything far from the pump at the center Note the direction of stretch marks Like the growth rings of an oak This the coroner said Was the year of pig-belly nachos Circling my man-titties With her laser pointer I ask were you shocked My coroner was a woman Or that her skirt Was so tiny What does this say about society Is it flawed It is flawed skeleton of glass and marmalade Wolverine’s superpowers are healing The physical fleshy type wounds very good But he sucks big time At healing emotional wounds Try saying a small thing About Jean Grey Near that keen doglike hearing Two modes Either he air punches the muthafucking christ Out of the sky with his santoku knife hands And turns his tank top into a clingy pungent confetti Or gets all silent Walks briskly to the nearest bar And murders like 8 1/2 bikers I say 1/2 since there is always one in the gang Who hasn't saved up to buy his own bike So less biker and more A man who enjoys hugging His friends upon their bikes The point is Weapon X murders that poor dude too He is touchy as hell Maybe you do not even say Jean Grey Maybe DAMN Look at Scott there in his new gray jeans Wish I had gray jeans from jcpenneys Out come the adamantium fist kebabs Another microbrewery covered floor to ceiling In the blood and terror pee of frat boys I wouldn't have my Wolverine any other way though Given the spectrum of mutant abilities You know there’s another Wolverine out there In Portland or San Francisco Who is the mutant inversion of Logan McClaw Face Probably this other Wolverine is like a very mature Well adjusted man with kleenex tissue for skin His girlfriend dumps him but they remain best friends Until she marries one of his coworkers Maybe his boss from cheesecake factory Then they organically drift apart Only remaining friends by facebook Where he comments on photos of her children They look so much like his boss!! Then at the ripe age of 28 One of his crocheting hooks pricks his thumb And the skin of his hand falls from bone like rotten leaves And his babyish pectoral muscles fall past his knees like rotten leaves And his hair and teeth come out of his head like rotten fucking leaves And his cock dehydrates and faints and tumbles over his balls And snaps off and hits the carpet with a dry thud He bleeds to death mid reach for a band aid His skeleton of glass and marmalade disintegrating Falling across the unfinished crocheted lap blanket Because this Wolverine Pleasant party guest Wolverine Always complained of a persistent chilly lap he did O my lap is so chilly! He would say Because my legs are not hairy at all! No I would not want that constellation of superpowers Good at emotions but terrible at living