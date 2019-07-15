"i like to get naked" and "skeleton of glass and marmalade," two poems by Kiik Araki-Kawaguchi
All Nakedness Ends in Death
i like to get naked
I like to get naked
I guess because it makes
Me think about death
All nakedness ends
In death even if you start
Out as Emily Ratajkowski
Death is the soul getting naked
Much like the dark side
Of the hermit crab
Scientists have no clue what
This actually looks like
I am guessing it’s very yucky
Many lovers have commented
The more clothes I take off
The less sexy I become
Sex at my age is almost
Always fully-clothed
If not extra-clothed
The older I get sex is so wild
And animalistic
Think of daisy-fed lamb
Ravaged by mountain lion
Fuck no was there time
To remove the ugg boots and xmas sweater
The sex too spontaneous to remember
I have a body beneath these clothes
I like getting down to a naked body only
It is the opposite of sexual
For me it is a death thing
I am dying
In that I am expanding
Everything far from the pump at the center
Note the direction of stretch marks
Like the growth rings of an oak
This the coroner said
Was the year of pig-belly nachos
Circling my man-titties
With her laser pointer
I ask were you shocked
My coroner was a woman
Or that her skirt
Was so tiny
What does this say about society
Is it flawed
It is flawed
skeleton of glass and marmalade
Wolverine’s superpowers are healing
The physical fleshy type wounds very good
But he sucks big time
At healing emotional wounds
Try saying a small thing
About Jean Grey
Near that keen doglike hearing
Two modes
Either he air punches the muthafucking christ
Out of the sky with his santoku knife hands
And turns his tank top into a clingy pungent confetti
Or gets all silent
Walks briskly to the nearest bar
And murders like 8 1/2 bikers
I say 1/2 since there is always one in the gang
Who hasn't saved up to buy his own bike
So less biker and more
A man who enjoys hugging
His friends upon their bikes
The point is Weapon X murders that poor dude too
He is touchy as hell
Maybe you do not even say Jean Grey
Maybe DAMN
Look at Scott there in his new gray jeans
Wish I had gray jeans from jcpenneys
Out come the adamantium fist kebabs
Another microbrewery covered floor to ceiling
In the blood and terror pee of frat boys
I wouldn't have my Wolverine any other way though
Given the spectrum of mutant abilities
You know there’s another Wolverine out there
In Portland or San Francisco
Who is the mutant inversion of Logan McClaw Face
Probably this other Wolverine is like a very mature
Well adjusted man with kleenex tissue for skin
His girlfriend dumps him but they remain best friends
Until she marries one of his coworkers
Maybe his boss from cheesecake factory
Then they organically drift apart
Only remaining friends by facebook
Where he comments on photos of her children
They look so much like his boss!!
Then at the ripe age of 28
One of his crocheting hooks pricks his thumb
And the skin of his hand falls from bone like rotten leaves
And his babyish pectoral muscles fall past his knees like rotten leaves
And his hair and teeth come out of his head like rotten fucking leaves
And his cock dehydrates and faints and tumbles over his balls
And snaps off and hits the carpet with a dry thud
He bleeds to death mid reach for a band aid
His skeleton of glass and marmalade disintegrating
Falling across the unfinished crocheted lap blanket
Because this Wolverine
Pleasant party guest Wolverine
Always complained of a persistent chilly lap he did
O my lap is so chilly!
He would say
Because my legs are not hairy at all!
No I would not want that constellation of superpowers
Good at emotions but terrible at living
Kiik Araki-Kawaguchi writes dreampop speculative fictions and darkwave minimalist poetry that can be enjoyed on a bus ride or in line for coffee. He is the author of Disintegration Made Plain and Easy (forthcoming, 1913 Press) and The Book of Kane and Margaret (forthcoming, FC2). @annhoggiscoming kiikak.com
Sign up for our newsletter to get submission announcements and stay on top of our best work.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.