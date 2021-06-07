Kiss Me Dry in the Desert

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.

Arizona

I want to be whisked away to Arizona and kissed in the depression of the Earth. Surrounded by rocks that have heard the moans of creatures like me, long necked and ferocious slow-stepping, and extraordinary. Standing ankle-deep in oceans of sand Under sun that refuses to give up Sharing heat with someone that loves me, that sees me as a beginning and the now, their future and their lover from a past life I want to love in Arizona. I want my palms and shoulders and the back of my neck bathed in sunlight and lips To fall asleep in a city of cacti and kept awake by all the life that romps in the night I want to walk into the chilly desert draped under your arm, blanketed by all of you and all of the stars that seem more like ancestors, winking and beaming down at us, granting me the wish that has lived in my skeleton since my conception: to be loved unconditionally a freedom they’ve prayed over me endlessly. I want the stars and the moon and the lizards and the dirt and the fingers and their touch and the promise of forever, in Arizona.

The Spare

I can be a masochist a narcissist. An irrationalist, when I’m angry. a catastrophist when I’m afraid. a demolitionist when I’m happy, an extremist with my angst. I often look into the mirror And I hope (pray) for reflections of grandeur for a version of myself that will never exist comparison is my vice my lightning thief my jealousy thunderous and violent and loud enough to rattle the windows of my skull but repressed enough to never be seen in my eyes as I stare up at the sun and make a silent wish up on that star to melt the snowy scalps of the peaks, to obliterate the earth. to match my energy in an act of passion because how can I ever compete with these girls who have only ever known power raised around mountains while I have only ever known caution raised in the fist of a small town with no wonder no freedom only empty playgrounds and a wide, mocking sky I am the antagonist. The terrorist of my own body who feels bile climb up her throat with hungry fingers when I begin to feel like myself when I begin to believe in the mythology of me I beat myself back down into fallacy and act as ventriloquist To be the girl I think you want to be an illusion you fall for if only for a fleeting second. because I am not rainbow I am not mountain I am not Colorado sunset but a snow squall a gaping chasm the insatiable, colorless gloaming. And I hope (pray) for your ability to thrive through a dark and stormy night with your high beams on and a love for the drive