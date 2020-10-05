Lost in the Woods in an Election Year

Automatic Season

Oak, pine, and moss repeat like an ad for moss, pine and oak. Scramble the woods you’ve walked in before, get the woods you’re about to walk in. The brain prepares its autumn efficiencies: auto-complete the colors of trees with their heads on fire. Put the song you sing to keep hunters away on loop. Watch your round blue body ravage the map, track your exhaust of mileage and elevation. In this life, information’s a kind of insurance against the sound of your own lonely voice, warbling When I fall in love, it will be forever into the leaves you mulch as you walk, each fallen at a different stage of loss: bone, leather, stone, rust. Against the young pine prone across the trail, mottled with brown so pigmented it’s purple, broken out in neon lichen. Here, in a palette trimmed from your vision for infrequent use – sky’s pre-winter blue, route highlighted in moss – is your mother telling you secrets she never recorded, parts of her that don’t belong to you. Here, above a puddle’s sudden ankle-depth, a hanging leaf scraped of its lamina so a threadbare fabric remains. A sentence you, with all your words, couldn’t have finished. Little blue pulse, your heart stopped at a rifle’s far-off report, keeping your bad eyes peeled for pink blazes that promise you aren’t lost: you’re a secret too, unfinished, unlikely organism, colors all wrong for the scheme and season.

Election Year Diary

After the convention blooms a rash of dark hibiscus: color of the lipstick I put on to leave a certain print: fainter, yet more permanent reflection. At the rotary, all tempered glass, a tour guide’s voice makes riders feel they’ve rounded history’s bend. Just where his monologue hairpins toward resolution and the route loops back to Independence Hall—restrooms and souvenirs—the flowers wad their wine- red faces into the refuse of mourning, handkerchiefs strategically abandoned among the old revolution’s symbols as they fell: inked scroll, cannon, cracked bell.