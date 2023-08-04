Choose Your Own Summer Reading Journey

It’s the height of summer, the sun is scorching and the air is thick with anticipation. Need some fun plans? We’re taking you on an adventure across the world! Whether you’re lounging by the pool or sunbathing on the beach, you get to choose your own reading journey. Check out our personalized map—there’s a book for every occasion.

Click to enlarge

Would you rather…

Pick up a beach read laced with existential dread: The Guest by Emma Cline

Lounge poolside and imagine you’re a member of the 1%: Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

After lounging in the pool, do you…

Have a Hot Girl Summer in New York City: Happy Hour by Marlowe Granados

Venture into the woods: Girl Country by Jacqueline Vogtman

After reading on the beach, would you rather soak up the sun in…

Hawaii: Hula by Jasmin Iolani Hakes

Japan: Three Scenarios in Which Hana Sasaki Grows a Tail by Kelly Luce

When visiting New York, the best Big Apple activity is…

Exploring art in a museum: Metropolitan Stories by Christine Coulson

Hiding in the library: How Can I Help You by Laura Sims

In the woods, you like your outdoors with a shot of…

Terror: At the Edge of the Woods by Kathryn Bromwich

Animal encounters: Open Throat by Henry Hoke

On your trip to Hawaii, would you rather…

Attend a music festival: Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Fall in lust at an artist retreat: Little Rabbit by Alyssa Songsiridej

While you’re in Japan, you find yourself…

Celebrating a wedding: Direct Sunlight by Christine Sneed

Mourning at a funeral: New Animal by Ella Baxter