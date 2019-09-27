Electric Literature’s #DressLikeABook Contest is Back!

Despite the sweltering heat beating down on New York City, this week officially marks the start of fall! The leaves are turning citrus-shaded hues, Halloween merchandise is taking over the aisles of every big box store, and overly-eager city dwellers are decked out in their cashmere sweaters and knit scarves. To celebrate this cozy season, we’re challenging you to put your autumn wardrobes to work. Dress up to match the cover of a book, and you could win a Writing Well Is The Best Revenge tote bag!

To enter, post a photo of you dressed to match a book cover on Instagram, and use #DressLikeABook. Remember to follow Electric Literature and tag us. The best photos will be featured in a post on the site. For some inspiration, here is the EL team channeling our inner fashionistas.

Associate Editor of Recommended Reading Erin Bartnett is a tinfoil butterfly at heart.

Former intern Ruth Minah Buchwald moonlights as a P.I. investigating literary scams.

Editor-in-Chief Jess Zimmerman is a literary gatekeeper, hence the dress with the keys.

Editor-at-Large Michael J. Seidlinger thinking about what’s he going to eat for lunch. \m/ \m/ \m/ \m/

Dog-in-Resident Billy and his personal assistant are so ready for their tropical vacation. Why be an office dog when you can be a beach dog?

Contributing editor Jennifer Baker dazzles as the 2019 PW Star Watch Superstar! #ShineBrightLikeADiamond

Jess’s sister Sam coincidentally happened to text her this picture while we were writing this. Everyone should always color-coordinate their outfit to match the book they’re carrying!