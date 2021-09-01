Electric Literature Seeks Remote Editorial Intern for Fall 2021/Winter 2022

Electric Literature internships introduce undergraduate and graduate students, emerging writers, and aspiring publishing professionals to literary digital publishing. Because we are a small, not-for-profit publisher, we provide unique opportunities for professional development and resume-building.

Responsibilities:

Write book lists and news items for electricliterature.com

Provide feedback on pitches and submissions

Proofread and prepare drafts for publication on WordPress

Select images to pair with articles and brainstorm headlines

Attend and participate in weekly editorial meetings

Keep track of upcoming titles and literary news for potential coverage

Provide research support

Transcribe interviews

Perform administrative tasks as needed

Skills:

Excellent writing skills and a unique point of view

Firm grasp of grammar and spelling

Organized and fastidious

Experience using WordPress is preferred but not required

The ideal candidate:

Has an educational background in journalism, literature, or creative writing

Has prior internship or entry-level job experience at another publishing, media, or non-profit organization

Regularly reads new book releases as well as literary magazines and literary websites (including but not limited to Recommended Reading, The Commuter, and electricliterature.com)

Believes strongly in the Electric Literature mission: to make literature more relevant, exciting, and inclusive

Is hard working, pays attention to detail, and can work independently

Writes clearly and with personality

Has an eye for design and knows what images will grab a reader’s attention

This is a part time, remote internship (10–20 hours/week) with a $200 per month stipend. Candidates must be able to work at least two days per week during East Coast business hours. This three-month internship runs from September through December (exact dates are flexible, and there may be an opportunity to extend the internship through the winter).

To apply, please send the following to editors@electricliterature.com at your earliest convenience with the subject line “Internship application: your name”. We are looking to fill the position immediately and applications will be considered on a rolling basis.