Enter Electric Literature’s Literary Costume Contest 

Show off your best book-inspired outfit and you could win one of our new tote bags

For many of us, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: spooky season. The air is getting crisp, the store shelves are filling with candy, and we’re all putting the final touches on our Halloween costumes. Here at EL, you know ours are going to have a literary flair: the ghost of Virginia Woolf, a Freudian slip, David Foster Wallace’s titular lobster… We’re getting ready to go all out—and we want to see yours, too! So we’re holding a costume contest via social media—and the winner gets one of our brand new Reading Into Everything tote bags.

To enter, post a photo of you in your most fabulous literary costume on Instagram or Twitter and use #ELiteraryHalloween. Remember to follow Electric Literature and tag us. The best photos will be featured in a post on Electric Literature. For some inspiration, here is the EL team serving you their best literary inspired costumes, just to get you in the mood!

Editorial intern Laura Schmitt (center) and her friends as the Reading Rainbow.

A supposedly fun costume she’ll never do again—editorial intern Bekah Waalkes as David Foster Wallace.

