Lit Mags

We Could All Use a Win This Summer

"Euro Cup, 2016" and "Reprise," two poems by Francisca Matos

ball and foot

We Could All Use a Win This Summer

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.





Euro Cup, 2016





Here’s what you need to understand: we all needed a win that summer.
By we I mean me, the boys, my girls and our parched country, our 
  
sulking land with its hands under the table, crushed knuckles and tanned, twitching knees, a nervous laughter capable of lasting through 
  
overtime. The hands become fabric become flags calling for the final 
whistle, for joy’s uncontained shrill. And when it finally happens, we 
  
leave all our things on the floor and exit with just our beating bodies. 
And someone’s voice asks where we should go, and the men on the 
  
radio clench their microphones, say anywhere, anywhere but home. 


 





Reprise





And when it finally happens—because it has to, because, like most things, it is not a mistake, not the wrong call made by the referee’s hands but a real win—the city cracks itself open to me. But I don’t stay. I don’t hop on the bike and sit by the pier until dawn, watching morning creep up in layers of blue, then yellow, then orange. I don’t walk down an expensive avenue making guesses at the price of things, killing time until the first train home, or the next one. Not yet. I go home with the boys, who spend the last half hour searching for me, and who, when they finally find me at a crossroads with a shadow and said bike, the public garden a midnight stage, will absolutely not leave me behind, a girl in the mouth of adventure. On our way back to the suburbs, we weave through fireworks and TV crews and people raising statues for all of us winners. I lay down on the backseat with my eyes closed, the way a child would just to be carried into bed. Nothing costs us the game and there is still time. 

  

	 

		 
			
	 

 



							

							    

				
	        	        

	            

	                About the Author
	            

	            

	                

	                Francisca Matos is a poet from Lisbon, Portugal. She is the recipient of a Fulbright scholarship, as well as the Jane Cooper fellowship from Sarah Lawrence College, where she will pursue her poetry MFA in the fall. Hard Summer (Write Bloody UK, 2021) is her debut collection.	                

	            

	            
	                More about the author
	                					
						
								
										
														
														
										
								
						
					
						            
	        

	        		        
					
	        					

					

						About The Commuter					

					

						
The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up  for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

					

					

	        
	    




			

									

						
							

	

						

					
							




					




			


			

					

														
																																													

																

																																										


The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

																																								

															

																											

			

		


	


    

                

						

							

									Read Next
							

						


    

    

    

        					
		        Switch On Symbol
		        
		            
		                
		                    
		                
		            
		        
		    	
					    

    

    



            


                

                    

                        
                                                    
                    

                

                

                    

                        
                            9 Novels About Women Fighting for a Just Society                        
                    

                                        

                        From climate change to animal welfare, Claire Boyles, author of "Site Fidelity," recommends books about women activists                    

                                        

                        Jun 25												
														- 
															Claire Boyles														
																								
                            Read 					
						
								
										
														
														
										
								
						
					
					                        
                    

                

            

            


    

    

    

        					
		        Switch On Symbol
		        
		            
		                
		                    
		                
		            
		        
		    	
					    

    

    



        



                

            

                

                    More Like This
                

            

            

                

                        

                    

                        
                            

                                american football                            

                        
																				        								        
								          conversations								        
								                            

                    

                        

                            
                                A Suspense Novel About the Queerness of American Football                            
                        

                                                

                             John Fram, author of "The Bright Lands," on sports, Texas, queer men and their secrets                        

                                                

                            Jul 20  - Logan Scherer                         

                    

                

                        

                    

                        
                            

                                                            

                        
																				        								        
								          conversations								        
								                            

                    

                        

                            
                                The Girls on the Hockey Team Are Witches                            
                        

                                                

                            In "We Ride Upon Sticks," Quan Barry reimagines the Salem witch trials taking place in a high school in the '80s                        

                                                

                            Jul 13  - Deirdre Coyle                         

                    

                

                        

                    

                        
                            

                                                            

                        
																				        								        
								          Lit Mags								        
								                            

                    

                        

                            
                                Alissa Nutting Recommends a Story About the Aftermath of Abuse                            
                        

                                                

                            In Nick White’s “Lady Tigers,” a storm in the Mississippi Delta strands a bus carrying a high school girls’ baseball team                        

                                                

                            Jun 13  - Nick White                         

                    

                

                        

            

        

        


    






	


	


		


		

		

			
			
		

		

			
			Thank You!