news

Help Us Pick the Best Book Cover of 2020

Get your bracket and meet the competitors here, then vote on Electric Lit's social media this week

Electric Lit relies on contributions from our readers to help make literature more exciting, relevant, and inclusive. Please support our work by becoming a member today, or making a one-time donation here.
.

This hasn’t been an easy year for sustained, careful reading. But you know what doesn’t take any attention at all? Judging a book by its cover! That’s why we’re doing our first ever “best book cover of the year” tournament—and we want you to weigh in.

Click to open larger version

Vote for your favorites on Electric Literature’s Twitter and Instagram stories every day this week: round 1 (a whopping 16 matchups) today, round 2 Tuesday, quarterfinals Wednesday, semifinals Thursday, and the final face-off on Friday. You can familiarize yourself with the competitors and their first-round opponents below. If you want to make your own predictions, click the bracket above for a large version or download one here. The winner will receive bragging rights, which in many ways is the most any of us can hope for this year!

Sisters by Daisy Johnson vs. Hysteria by Jessica Gross

True Love by Sarah Gerard vs. Sad Janet by Lucie Britsch

Animal Wife by Lara Ehrlich vs. The Bass Rock by Evie Wyld

A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet vs. I Hold a Wolf by the Ears by Laura van den Berg

How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang vs. The Shapeless Unease by Samantha Harvey

The Seep by Chana Porter vs. Follow Me to Ground by Sue Rainsford

Sin Eater by Megan Campisi vs. The Exhibition of Persephone Q by Jessi Jezewska Stevens

Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo vs. Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi vs. The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-Eun

The Prince of Mournful Thoughts by Caroline Kim vs. And I Do Not Forgive You by Amber Sparks

Sometimes I Never Suffered by Shane McCrae vs. What Happens at Night by Peter Cameron

The Illness Lesson by Clare Beams vs. You Will Never Be Forgotten by Mary South

Show Them a Good Time by Nicole Flattery vs. The Magical Language of Others by E.J. Koh

The All-Night Sun by Diane Zinna vs. The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao

A Burning by Megha Majumdar vs. A Luminous Republic by Andrés Barba

About the Author

Electric Literature is a nonprofit publication committed to making literature more exciting, relevant, and inclusive.

More about the author
Read Next
Switch On Symbol

“Misery” Is a Horrifying Love Letter to the Physical Act of Writing

Rob Reiner's film adaptation of Stephen King's novel celebrates an experience of the writing process we've all but lost in the digital age

Nov 30 - Chelsea Davis Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

Reading Lists

10 Rejected Book Covers That Almost Made the Cut

Designers talk about the planning and thought that goes into the cover design process

Aug 30 - Jo Lou
books

These Middle-Grade Novels Are Some of the Most Formally Innovative Works of Our Time

Lemony Snicket's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is the true spiritual successor to Laurence Sterne's "Tristram Shandy"

Jul 24 - Elyse Martin
Paperback and hardcover editions of Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler
Reading Lists

Which Looks Better, Hardcovers or Paperbacks?

Our readers weigh in on 20 pairs of book cover designs

Jul 9 - Ruth Minah Buchwald
Thank You!