Help Us Pick the Best Book Cover of 2020

Electric Lit relies on contributions from our readers to help make literature more exciting, relevant, and inclusive. Please support our work by becoming a member today, or making a one-time donation here .

This hasn’t been an easy year for sustained, careful reading. But you know what doesn’t take any attention at all? Judging a book by its cover! That’s why we’re doing our first ever “best book cover of the year” tournament—and we want you to weigh in.

Click to open larger version

Vote for your favorites on Electric Literature’s Twitter and Instagram stories every day this week: round 1 (a whopping 16 matchups) today, round 2 Tuesday, quarterfinals Wednesday, semifinals Thursday, and the final face-off on Friday. You can familiarize yourself with the competitors and their first-round opponents below. If you want to make your own predictions, click the bracket above for a large version or download one here. The winner will receive bragging rights, which in many ways is the most any of us can hope for this year!

Sisters by Daisy Johnson vs. Hysteria by Jessica Gross

True Love by Sarah Gerard vs. Sad Janet by Lucie Britsch

Animal Wife by Lara Ehrlich vs. The Bass Rock by Evie Wyld

The Seep by Chana Porter vs. Follow Me to Ground by Sue Rainsford

Sin Eater by Megan Campisi vs. The Exhibition of Persephone Q by Jessi Jezewska Stevens

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi vs. The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-Eun

The All-Night Sun by Diane Zinna vs. The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao

A Burning by Megha Majumdar vs. A Luminous Republic by Andrés Barba