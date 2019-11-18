I Cannot Get Over the Miracle of Cell Division

Division

My cats were born soft and small as peaches and I tell my mother I cannot get over the miracle of cell division. How something minuscule multiplies into muscle mass, coat patterns, a registry of cause and effect, and divergent personalities. Like, how one of my cats has grown smart enough to open doors, chews scenery only when she wants fed, while her sister, restless as a cooped finch, is also too scattered to learn the higher arts of tantrums and escape. I confess to my mother I can hardly understand this hurt of watching, loving them as they grow. My mother gives me a look that makes me stop talking. As if none of the words I’ve learned could describe how it feels to mother two girls. My smart cat comes to me each night to go through the motions of suckling. She kneads into my right bicep, claws out so many beads of blood that the skin scabs over like sandpaper. I’m afraid, now, to tell my mother about this ritual of caregiving. She has yet to lift up her shirt to show me all her scars.

Meaningful Symbols Placed in Meaningful Places

I woke up this morning to tell you there may be caves on every continent marked with ochre and blood and calcium, that we have never been so alone as to be alien in expressions of love. It has never been a mystery why a child would trace her hand upon paper any more than any vertebrate that shivers would turn its face to the sun. Maybe, to be alive today is too much, to choke upon the lies so many people serve in lieu of common dignity. But to be alive has always meant waking up, facing sunward, repeating to those we love the truths that will outlive us. I woke up this morning to tell you Neandertals made art in caves and as-yet undiscovered places. Surely, all our common ancestors made art in leaves, art in hair, in song and other intangibles. I woke up because our lives are holy with such truths as cell division, rock formation, mental maps that leave their traces in uranium-thorium decay. I wake up in such good company, knowing we were never the first and won’t be the last to turn the fact of sunlight into symbol, symbol into body language, movement of bodies against other bodies into such sciences, such memories, into such blinding hopes.