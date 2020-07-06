The Bear That Stole My Identity

If I Had a 3D Printer

I’d print out a crocodile & feed it

my left hand, then print out another,

prosthetic hand & feed it that one,

etc., ad infinitum. The beast would be

hungry, & I have less use for myself

these days since all the plastic filament

in the printer can be replenished

with online ordering. I’ve nested

in blankets on my couch, not even

going to bed, not ever leaving home

because the job I’ve probably been

fired from hurts less than losing

an appendage. Lonely, I’ll have

a friend in the crocodile, symbiotic

natural relationship because he’ll

need my hands & I’ll need his love.

What will appear first, his tail or head?

If head, will the teeth begin to bite

before his heart is printed, before

he can feel the sick, reptilian love

between us telling him to stop eating,

to wait for a new hand to devour?

The Charming Bear

It dug through my trash for gorgonzola

& popped the slimy hunk in its mouth

using its claws like human fingers,

though it couldn’t have. They can’t.

It would overcome the lock on the bear fence,

I knew, I could read its mind

as it polished off my food waste

& moved on to my mail. Invoices,

statements, blood test results,

all things my wife said to shred

—but around here, who steals your trash?

This bear. He looked at me

& I knew he was going to steal

my identity. Could he hack my accounts?

Had he overheard my mother’s maiden name?

The neighbors’ garage thundered open

& he ran. To get him back,

I took a styrofoam tray of ground beef,

ripped away the plastic wrap, & squeezed

the soft mass so the juices dripped & its scent

blossomed a message in my yard: Bear,

a gift. On all fours in the bushes,

my own hands smelled like sweet iron.

I licked the juice from one, plucked

tiny red berries from the shrub,

smiled over the ants & water bugs

weaving among the moist pine mulch.

I shoved a handful in my mouth,

chewed it like gum, forgetting

where I was & why.