Electric Literature Is Hiring an Editor-in-Chief

The editor-in-chief of electricliterature.com drives the editorial vision of the website and is responsible for all content on electricliterature.com, excluding our weekly literary magazines, Recommended Reading and The Commuter. The EIC reports directly to the executive director, and will work with the ED to ensure that every piece published on electricliterature.com contributes to Electric Literature’s mission to make literature more relevant, exciting, and inclusive. This will include expanding the purview of what constitutes literary work, fostering lively and innovative literary conversations, elevating emerging writers, and making extraordinary writing accessible to new audiences.

The EIC is responsible for maintaining levels of journalistic professionalism, content quality, and site performance established with the ED. This includes but is not limited to scheduling, budgeting, visual presentation, and editing, developing, and promoting content. The EIC is the direct supervisor of a small team of editors and will ensure the web editorial team fulfills their responsibilities and follows best practices established by the EIC and the ED.

This is a full-time remote position with a salary of $50,000 to $57,000 depending on experience. Fridays are “no meeting” days, with minimal Slack and email messaging, reserved for editing and reading as well as personal projects, time permitting. This position is eligible to enroll in any company-adopted benefits plan.

APPLICATION

To apply, please send a cover letter, resume, and published writing sample via Submittable by midnight EST on Thursday, May 20. In your cover letter, please also include links to three pieces of literary criticism or personal writing that you admire, published outside of Electric Literature.

Submittable link: https://electricliterature.submittable.com/submit/73537821-d157-4094-a305-a26fa0f47de3/editor-in-chief-electric-literature

QUALIFICATIONS

At least three years of online editorial experience, including experience recruiting freelancers, managing a publication schedule, and maintaining an editorial calendar and budget.

At least two years of management experience and demonstrated leadership ability.

A regular reader of work by contemporary authors, as well as literary publications/cultural and news.

In-depth knowledge of electricliterature.com and the work we publish.

Online publications of your own non-fiction and cultural criticism, and an educational background in literature, media studies, or journalism is prefered but not required.

Non-profit and grant writing experience is also a plus.

CHARACTERISTICS

Avid reader

Skilled writer and editor

Challenges oneself and continues to set high standards

Believes in EL’s mission and has a vision for how the site should best achieve it

Organized and motivated

SKILLS

Experience using social media in a professional capacity (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

Familiarity with WordPress

Skilled at writing informative, enticing headlines

A keen visual eye and a knack for selecting compelling images

Knowledge of Google Analytics, SEO, and Google Ad Manager

Familiarity with Adobe Design Suite or other design programs

RESPONSIBILITIES

EDITORIAL AND LEADERSHIP

Work with the executive director to shape the editorial vision of Electric Literature, and to make strategic decisions about staffing, content, and programming.

Acquire and edit 2 to 4 essays per week; assign additional articles to editorial interns and contributing editors.

Regularly recruit new writers for the site; commission and edit work by freelancers; review freelancer pitches and member submissions.

Maintain an editorial schedule of 2 posts per day, and allocate funds to freelancers on a monthly basis according to a budget set by the ED.

Hold weekly editorial meetings with the web team to discuss short-, mid-, and long-term editorial plans and provide feedback on the topic, content, and angle of proposed articles, brainstorm new content ideas, strategies for improvement, review best practices, and note problem areas.

Top edit all articles prior to publication (excluding lit mags); rewrite headline and select new images when necessary.

Maintain a centralized document of best practices—including but not limited to images, tags, headlines, formatting, house style, and correction policy—and communicate them to and enforce them with the web team.

Closely track site analytics and discuss site performance with the executive director on a monthly basis.

Contribute regularly to the site, at least one post per month. This can be a mix of short form and long form pieces.

Supervise social media editor to coordinate promotion across platforms, brainstorm and execute promotional strategies, respond to analytics.

Work with the executive director and social media editor to evaluate social media performance and set goals and strategies to increase audience engagement.

FUNDRAISING, EVENTS, AND SPECIAL PROJECTS