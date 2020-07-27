I Remember the Drowning Years

Landscape with Self-Actualization

after Bruegel’s Landscape with the Fall of Icarus

Let’s start with the horse: sometimes,

especially when working, I’m the horse,

as well as the ploughman whipping the horse

Too much time online and I become

the shepherd with his back turned,

arms folded into a firm no-thank-you

I really like when I’m the dog, loyal

only to my basic canine needs:

companionship, kibble, a bone

Sure, I’ve been the flock of sheep

led around to this place or that –

too much time online does that

Now, once – years ago – I became

the harbored city in the distance

and had to travel great lengths to find myself

Likewise, I have also been white mountains

to the east, cold and mysterious –

but since taking Lexapro, less so

Most days these days I’m the hatted fisherman

seated in the corner with a cup of coffee,

waiting for a bite, from a bass, or an angel

But yes, I guess, if forced to admit

(and I don’t like to talk much about this)

I do remember the drowning years

When everyone else seemed a full-sailed ship

and I was underwater with loss –

broken. From which I got up, dried off,

and lived all this life that came after

Pallbearers

The grandkids were tasked

with carrying her casket



I nodded and waved to Zoe

from the other side of the body



It was awfully heavy

the box I mean but the moment too



Teary-eyed Zoe, sixteen,

all youth and bloom



On Z’s left hand

written in pen: Hot Pockets



Cuz, I whispered over our grandmother,

why does it say Hot Pockets



To remind myself, she replied,

that I like Hot Pockets



We laughed –

We were sad, and we laughed –



The great inheritance