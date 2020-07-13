The Haves and Have-Nots of Marlboro Country

Marlboro Country

for Bob Norris



When I finally made it to Marlboro Country,

I knew it because I didn’t have to work

anymore. Herds moved themselves

and we all just sort of waited, looking intently into

nothing, waiting for a sign.



Still, my clothes got dirty.

The spurs we wore were

just for show: our horses always

saddled and ready to ride forever through

the haze of the countryside.



My grandfather was nearby, down the gravel road

in Winston Country. The horses were

smaller down there. The people bought canned food and

Budweiser. They all wanted to live

in Marlboro Country.



Every day, the sun set over our statue

of the Marlboro Man. In his mouth, we kept

a cigarette burning, always. In case he ever

showed up, we wanted him to know we

were always thinking of him.





Solvents

for Vachel Lindsay



“They tried to get me; I got them first!”- The last words of Vachel Lindsay

in washing his windows,

my brother Noah nearly killed himself

south of Springfield

mistaking Windex for Gatorade

from a plastic cup on a kitchen counter

he is replacing after 40 years of

holding breakfast and

ashtrays.

he remedied the toxin with

some crackers and well water,

then, in switching to Anheuser-Busch,

he called the Poison Control Center

before he called me.

BUT I FEEL FINE he said,

and I asked if his insides

held the television crows who

never could tell what they had

in just hanging from the power lines.

He said WHAT?

He wants me to know that his neighbor

to the south just went belly up.

He called him at midnight to cry,

saying that even if he sold everything,

he would still be a half a million in the hole.

I thought of our neighbor Vachel Lindsay

drinking Lysol just a few miles north,

the taxmen circling his childhood home too,

bankruptcy buried like turnips forever across the fields

scaffolding Springfield.



Given the time, we all till until

we reach the bottom, exposing black earth

and eating of it deeply,

nourished by its chemical bread and in

knowing that we have done

good, honest work.