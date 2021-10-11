I Am Waiting To Be Built

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.

Missense

Once, I followed the snow, watched as it blinked. In this language, to ask is to bury. In this language, eyes are less than mirrors. What is lost in translation: a bird is a beginning that sings; a horse is an untamed tongue. Pears are as good as boats are as good as stomachs in the bearing of rot. How they can only sink. In this language, the names that follow us are castles of memory. In this language, I am waiting to be built & to be seen. Do you remember what was asked? That is to say, do you remember how we were buried? How raindrops fell like stones. How they were only stones until we felt them. How we were only bodies until we fell.

Iteration

I am told again & again: there was light once, in small motions. This is before my mouth was a bullet, rusting. Before my spine was a road to be worn. All the ways to begin unwound. Here, floating in a mother’s stomach: the remains of typhoon uncut. The sun is only an open wound if you stare too long. The sky is only a vault if you let it hold you. Consider if the world was built on a Sunday. If it is still beginning. If we are still beginning. Another telling, & I am reminded that the earth has teeth. That bodies are softness & the shadows that follow. There was light once, & nothing to drown in it. Again & again, we are only as bright as our stars. How quiet, this irreversible reaction, these small tragedies. How terrible it is to be the home of so much light.