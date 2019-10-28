Please Bless Us, Colonel Sanders

KFC, or the taste of success is—wait for it—tender on the outside, tough on the inside
Birmingham
Heart of Dixie
Winter March
Superstorm 1993
Were we between
homes? Piecemeal
family packed into
North American
green four-door
Pontiac parked in
the swirl of cold
bundled together
Dad fed the engine
set to burn gas paid
with lesser Washingtons
who was there with
the five of us? Colonel
Sanders visited in
his pressure-fryer
bucket to bless us
with a secret incense
of eleven herbs and
spices wrapping up
a good paper meal
for a Korean household
christened again in
the name of chicken
new snow people
biting into crisp
country Southern
hospitality to melt
water crystals
We wasted nothing
even without power
waited for the gravy
train not knowing
what it meant to live
like it’s all gravy we
were warm enough
eating our laughs
one at a time
piling up joy
an avalanche
to remember
Real Imitation Crab Meat
you, semipelagic, you,
schooling, you, bering sea spawn
you, low-value, you,
chum, you, product,
you, imitation, you,
water-logged luxury
short-lived species,
storms serve you well
hunger gatherer,
get big while you
can for the lean years
muscle pounded into a fine gel that can hold itself,
chuck sugar over your left shoulder to fast-forward centuries to glaciate
in the name of scale and shelf life expectancy of my crab-flavored flesh
i dream of my other bodies:
myeongtae (living)
saengtae (fresh caught)
dongtae (ice bound)
bugeo (air dried)
hwangtae (freeze dried)
nogari (dried while young)
kodari (semi-dried young)
and my pickled roe (myeongnanjeot)
and my pickled guts (changnanjeot)
i’ve become a beloved phony fish baloney,
i have no stomach to stomach myself
Stine An (안수연) is a Korean-American poet and comedian based in Providence, RI. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Black Warrior Review, the minnesota review, Ohio Edit, Nat. Brut, and the Best American Experimental Writing series. Stine is an MFA candidate in Literary Arts at Brown University and a Vermont Studio Center Fellowship recipient. Website: gregorspamsa.com.
