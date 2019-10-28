Please Bless Us, Colonel Sanders

KFC, or the taste of success is—wait for it—tender on the outside, tough on the inside

Birmingham Heart of Dixie Winter March Superstorm 1993 Were we between homes? Piecemeal family packed into North American green four-door Pontiac parked in the swirl of cold bundled together Dad fed the engine set to burn gas paid with lesser Washingtons who was there with the five of us? Colonel Sanders visited in his pressure-fryer bucket to bless us with a secret incense of eleven herbs and spices wrapping up a good paper meal for a Korean household christened again in the name of chicken new snow people biting into crisp country Southern hospitality to melt water crystals We wasted nothing even without power waited for the gravy train not knowing what it meant to live like it’s all gravy we were warm enough eating our laughs one at a time piling up joy an avalanche to remember

Real Imitation Crab Meat

you, semipelagic, you, schooling, you, bering sea spawn you, low-value, you, chum, you, product, you, imitation, you, water-logged luxury short-lived species, storms serve you well hunger gatherer, get big while you can for the lean years muscle pounded into a fine gel that can hold itself, chuck sugar over your left shoulder to fast-forward centuries to glaciate in the name of scale and shelf life expectancy of my crab-flavored flesh i dream of my other bodies: myeongtae (living) saengtae (fresh caught) dongtae (ice bound) bugeo (air dried) hwangtae (freeze dried) nogari (dried while young) kodari (semi-dried young) and my pickled roe (myeongnanjeot) and my pickled guts (changnanjeot) i’ve become a beloved phony fish baloney, i have no stomach to stomach myself