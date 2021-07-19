"Prothalamion in a Pandemic" and "Antenna," two poems by Nan Cohen
Let’s Toast the Bride and Groom (over Zoom)
If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.
Prothalamion in a Pandemic
for Nicki and Ted
The weather here is not the weather there.
Still in their nylon sheaths, the wedding clothes.
How will we fete this disappointed pair?
A trap, a trick, a sleight of hand--unfair,
The shell game of the word supposed.
The weather here should be the weather there.
We saved the date, but were mistaken where.
Must we inside our houses strike a pose
And send a snap to cheer this saddened pair?
We must—must call, write, click a link and share,
Leave on their doorstep bottles decked with bows.
The weather here, though not the weather there,
Is warm, with jacaranda-purpled air.
If not the peak of springtime, then the snows
of winter for the union of this pair.
Or maple trees in full autumnal flare.
Or whenever they can pluck from thorns a rose.
Though the weather here is not the weather there,
They shall weather this together, tethered pair.
Antenna
Could one
compose
a poem
in metal
segments,
long and
hollow,
they would
slide, one
inside
another,
down until
they are a
citadel
capped
with a round lid.
Then out
again, a
rigid snake,
each piece gliding out
to a stopping click. A pause.
And then I would electrify,
awaken it to listening.
Would it be alive, then—
drawing up power,
sending its one transmission out, a wave, impersonal—
would it be like loving the dead, the indifferent, the far away?
Like loving you, lost as you are?
Take a break from the news
We publish your favorite authors—even the ones you haven't read yet. Get new fiction, essays, and poetry delivered to your inbox.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.
Sign up for our newsletter to get submission announcements and stay on top of our best work.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.