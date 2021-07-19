Let’s Toast the Bride and Groom (over Zoom)

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.

Prothalamion in a Pandemic

for Nicki and Ted The weather here is not the weather there. Still in their nylon sheaths, the wedding clothes. How will we fete this disappointed pair? A trap, a trick, a sleight of hand--unfair, The shell game of the word supposed. The weather here should be the weather there. We saved the date, but were mistaken where. Must we inside our houses strike a pose And send a snap to cheer this saddened pair? We must—must call, write, click a link and share, Leave on their doorstep bottles decked with bows. The weather here, though not the weather there, Is warm, with jacaranda-purpled air. If not the peak of springtime, then the snows of winter for the union of this pair. Or maple trees in full autumnal flare. Or whenever they can pluck from thorns a rose. Though the weather here is not the weather there, They shall weather this together, tethered pair.

Antenna

Could one compose a poem in metal segments, long and hollow, they would slide, one inside another, down until they are a citadel capped with a round lid. Then out again, a rigid snake, each piece gliding out to a stopping click. A pause. And then I would electrify, awaken it to listening. Would it be alive, then— drawing up power, sending its one transmission out, a wave, impersonal— would it be like loving the dead, the indifferent, the far away? Like loving you, lost as you are?