Lit Mags

You Can’t Un-Swim a Fish

"Reverse Takoyaki (How To Uncook An Octopus)" and "Quintet For Harvard Square," two poems by Haolun Xu

melancholy orange fish

You Can’t Un-Swim a Fish

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.

Reverse Takoyaki (How To Uncook An Octopus)

i.

Reverse salmon. How to un-swim a fish. 
Dewater it. The future unfolding a dead
octopus splashed back to life.

ii.

The journey of my diary
is always one-sided. I never could 
read that telling of the story,

of the present. I never could truly
go back to that day the three of us found a squid, 
and you called it a turtle. One-third of us
later calling it happiness.

iii.

All life from the ocean, is a sure thing. 
Even when time divides us, (please) 
laugh triumphantly and call them waves.

Sometimes, even at the grocery store in Newark,
a gale blows over, stronger than that tornado I saw in Ohio, 
carrying the memories of strangers
at sea. For this, I shall cry. Only this. 

iv.

I am waking from that dream
that another swimming history gave me.
Father, where am I? Says the old crab 
to his one and only sea.

v.

They will find him so far,
in another land. They will ask his name, 
and he will only whisper
from the sand of his dry mouth 
all the names of his fallen,
and ones that touched him gently.

Quintet For Harvard Square

i.

I am a grand thief tonight at Harvard Square. 
My hair will grow twice as fast,
like tendrils true at sea. My shadow mixes with twelve 
columns, stretched thirteen feet long each

way. To the new silhouettes made by streetlamp,
What does it mean to be the youngest student 
at the oldest school? Flicker, then sway.

ii.

Beautiful. The animals trade spots with the grass. 
Meanwhile, a hare crosses the long library,
unnoticed, with his hind legs faster than his front.

iii.

Sever Hall, with the dimly cast entrance, 
a huge square with only one hole,
like a trick, like a wall with a tunnel

drawn on it. Interesting to pick here to piss, 
but sometimes — we see so clearly
what is to be seen, only at dusk. 

iv.

Under the earth, the men's shoulders 
touch so briefly, like stars kissing,
and the lights color over two paintings of boats.

Someone remarks how odd it is, that so much was drunk
in thirst. How odd it is that this
is the happiness we've always had.

Later he reaches his hand up, without stretching 
to touch the old and scratchy ceiling
where one light had landed by accident. 

v.
 
At the pharmacy, I remember my shoplifting 
days. But it is past that now. When I see
how much security is watching the check-out, 
relief flushes through me.

I'll pay slowly, watching each coin 
drop into the hand of another.

About the Author

Haolun Xu was born in Nanning, China. He immigrated to the United States in 1999 as a child. He was raised in central New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University. His writing has appeared in jubilat, Gulf Coast, Witness, Meridian, and more.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up  for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol

The Top 10 Party Girls in Literature

Marlowe Granados recommends glittering characters who pursue pleasure in a world that doesn't want them to succeed

Sep 10 - Marlowe Granados Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

imploring beagle
Lit Mags

Sometimes I Wish We Were a Beagle

Two poems by Chad Foret

Mar 29 - Chad Foret
pig face in a fence
Lit Mags

Numerous Poetic Facts About Swine

"Pigs" and "Slop," two poems by Ellen Welcker

Aug 31 - Ellen Welcker
A frog floating in a pond
Lit Mags

Don’t Ask Me What I Did With the Bodies

"The Squirrel" and "Observance," two poems by Jessica Lee

Aug 17 - Jessica Lee
Thank You!