One Lotto Ticket Away From Living the Dream

WHEN MY DAD CALLS

Set for Life I’m scratching tickets right now I won $10 and another ticket Do you know what the ticket says? “Win $10,000 a month for 25 years” Can you imagine? “Win $10,000 a month for 25 years” That would be my retirement Aha, retirement Scratch scratch scratch scratch Because I won $20 yesterday, I traded it for tickets I didn’t take the cash I took more tickets I got those 4 and then 3 from like a week ago So, 7 tickets total It’s called Set for Life I’m going to send you a picture of the winner one and the other winner one So, you see the whole ticket It’s the same ticket I sent before when I won the $500 Did you get the picture? We aren’t in Mexico; you should’ve gotten it by now See, one of them says ticket and the other one says $10 Hopefully the next one will say “life” I got nothing on this one I have 3 more chances Right? Right.

Jackpot Mija, have you heard of the prize in LA? 890 million, can you believe it? And by Friday, it’ll be 900 million – almost a billion-dollar jackpot! Chingado mucho dinero I’d be happy with maybe just half a million I could help a lot of people too people that really need it people that have nothing to eat people in small towns Eh I don’t know I’m just dreaming Mis pies están un poco cansados Por que, Papí? Just work Every day’s the same cleaning teeth taking impressions cleaning instruments cleaning the room after the patient leaves doing set-ups for treatments Then I have to sweep the office after everybody leaves take out the trash It’s okay for me because I make more money I can make an hour overtime just cleaning fuck it In other offices you are done with your shift and you go home somebody else will clean the office that day a cleaning group The Doctor doesn’t have anyone to do it so I do it it’s not much to do— just sweep and mop Doesn’t take me that long because the office is not that big I just turn on the music on my phone and I’m happy.