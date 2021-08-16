"Set for Life" and "Jackpot," two poems by Natalee Cruz
One Lotto Ticket Away From Living the Dream
WHEN MY DAD CALLS
Set for Life
I’m scratching tickets right now
I won $10 and another ticket
Do you know what the ticket says?
“Win $10,000 a month for 25 years”
Can you imagine?
“Win $10,000 a month for 25 years”
That would be my retirement
Aha, retirement
Scratch scratch scratch scratch
Because I won $20 yesterday, I traded it for tickets
I didn’t take the cash I took more tickets
I got those 4 and then 3 from like a week ago
So, 7 tickets total
It’s called Set for Life
I’m going to send you a picture
of the winner one and the other winner one
So, you see the whole ticket
It’s the same ticket I sent before when I won the $500
Did you get the picture?
We aren’t in Mexico;
you should’ve gotten it by now
See, one of them says ticket and the other one says $10
Hopefully the next one will say “life”
I got nothing on this one
I have 3 more chances
Right? Right.
Jackpot
Mija, have you heard
of the prize in LA?
890 million, can you believe it?
And by Friday, it’ll be 900 million –
almost a billion-dollar jackpot!
Chingado
mucho dinero
I’d be happy with maybe
just half a million
I could help a lot of people too
people that really need it
people that have nothing to eat
people in small towns
Eh
I don’t know
I’m just dreaming
Mis pies están
un poco cansados
Por que, Papí?
Just work
Every day’s the same
cleaning teeth
taking impressions
cleaning instruments
cleaning the room after the patient leaves
doing set-ups for treatments
Then I have to sweep the office after everybody leaves
take out the trash
It’s okay for me because
I make more money
I can make an hour overtime
just cleaning
fuck it
In other offices
you are done with your shift and
you go home
somebody else will clean the office that day
a cleaning group
The Doctor doesn’t have anyone to do it
so I do it
it’s not much to do—
just sweep and mop
Doesn’t take me that long because
the office is not that big
I just turn on the music
on my phone
and I’m happy.
