Sinéad O’Connor Was Right All Along

O Sinéad—you are dead &
the headlines beside you are all
interest rate increases & thermal
hellscapes. I am new to the prairie
but even the New York Times thinks Duluth
is the place to be in the Anthropocene;
climate-proof, they dubbed it:
ample freshwater & buffered
from sea-level rise. Sinéad—
I am listening to “Just Like U Said
It Would B” on repeat & it was exactly
that when you called out misogyny,
excessive commercialism, sex abuse
in the Catholic church, a climate scientist
who says now all the projected changesare happening, & this morning to beat
the record temps, I woke before dawn
to walk backroad shoulders littered
with crushed Bud Light cans & sandwich
clamshells & skittering chip bags tossed
from car windows into Queen Anne’s lace,
purple chicory still folded in
on itself—it’s so early the sun is just
rising wildfire orange over the tracks
draped in kudzu, & Sinéad, the invasive
species are everywhere—the spotted
lanternflies too that I’m supposed to kill
on sight, but who has the heart
for that kind of violence. I wish
I had your conviction & righteousness.
Instead of thwacking them, I’ve been
trapping them under drinking glasses
until they suffocate & the radio
is playing “Nothing Compares 2 U”
all day as tribute while their delicate
pinkish polka-dotted wings are still
beating, & Sinéad—I think you might
like the farm across the road with
a Manure Happens sign out front,
& even the green barn with punched
out windows next to it the neighbors
call the meth lab, maybe as a joke
or maybe not. Sinéad, you were
always right—nothing compares
to you—not even the climate
apocalypse. But I’m still here
with my similes. This July is the
hottest month on Earth since scientists
have kept records. This week
the ocean off the coast of Florida
reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit—
a toddler running a low fever,
the temperature of an average hot tub.
Sinéad, you sing I will learn how to sink & to swim, & your voice is
an emergency, triple digits, summer
asphalt, breath blowing charcoal
briquettes to life.
