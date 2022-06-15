Both/And is a new limited essay series—the first of its kind—focused on personal narratives from trans and gender non-conforming writers of color.
As the only major literary publication helmed by a Black, openly transgender woman, Denne Michele Norris, Electric Literature offers the unique opportunity for trans and gender non-conforming writers of color to be edited and published by a fellow trans writer of color.
A dozen writers will be paid $500 per essay—5x our standard rate—and we aim to hire a trans or nonbinary editor in a supporting role. This is a significant undertaking, one that falls outside our previously allocated budget. Please donate whatever you can today to support this effort. Our goal is to raise $15,000 by the end of Pride Month, and every amount helps.
Please help Electric Literature give trans and gender nonconforming writers of color a place to tell our own stories. It's not enough for trans and gender nonconforming writers to just be included in the conversation; we should be the ones doing the talking.