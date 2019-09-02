The Periodic Table Speaks Out

1 H :: You’d Be Dead {I’m Simply the Best} Slander me simple, one-note, elementary. When I’m the sum, square root & fallacy of that cosmos-cooled prelude you’re wrestling. The brxght xyxs of the Boötes Void, the pain & pressure inside starlight, where high & deep I bleed out & release a second coming. & only then do I allow you to be. So, who’s basic, beast? Who shows restraint until acids in your stomach overtake? Who is the nail & the bridge of all the many infinites, your crapshoots & safe keepings? Whose sing can electric a body? I am the quench & the dulcet that rots you but not me, the wriggle & rhythm in your DNA.Ilet you walk across the Bearing Strait by pushing apart the very bonds I make. You can’t trap me here, in your thinning atmosphere. I dance out of easy hands & into space, ready to slip back into the bang. Weightless, I bear down & hide my flames. You are ashes before you even see the blaze.