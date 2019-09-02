The Periodic Table Speaks Out

1H :: You’d Be Dead {I’m Simply the Best}
Slander me simple, one-note, elementary. When I’m the sum, square root & fallacy
of that cosmos-cooled prelude you’re wrestling. The brxght xyxs of the Boötes
Void, the pain & pressure inside starlight, where high & deep I bleed
out & release a second coming. & only then do I allow you to be. So,
who’s basic, beast? Who shows restraint until acids in your stomach
overtake? Who is the nail & the bridge of all the many infinites,
your crapshoots & safe keepings? Whose sing can electric a body?
I am the quench & the dulcet that rots you but not me, the wriggle
& rhythm in your DNA.Ilet you walk across the Bearing Strait
by pushing apart the very bonds I make. You can’t trap me here,
in your thinning atmosphere. I dance out of easy hands & into space,
ready to slip back into the bang. Weightless, I bear down & hide my flames.
You are ashes
before you even see the blaze.
96Cm :: {You Just Want Attention}
If I have to sacrifice. If I lantern like anglerfish & trick the darkness
that you cannot leave alone, in the sweep of your neutron & nuclear
fission. If your nature cannot resist nature who rid herself of me,
killed my plutonuic vibe. If you are why I warp speed & die. If I free
silver fox from equinox, & if my hue & dense mean your years stretch
a little less. If every time you clench as I liquid your lips with my electro-
positive spit. If I luminesce to wan your resistance & unbone your body
just because it’s sick. If my winter is the rarest youth & I pluck your blood
of roses to disgrace. If at the end of this karma & regret I rouge my face.
If really, what did you expect. If you could join my measure & spectra
on red dust & bloom amid solar flare & low thrust. If, like martian
gases, I’d just as soon as boil your blood & toast your bubbly marrow.
If only to quiet my glow, slow & tame, & if to dull
the shame I would. I’d scorch the dirt in your name.
Rosebud Ben-Oni’s most recent collection of poems, turn around, BRXGHT XYXS, was selected as Agape Editions’ Editor’s Choice, and will be published in 2019. Her work appears in POETRY, The American Poetry Review, The Poetry Review (UK), Tin House, Guernica, Black Warrior Review, TriQuarterly, Prairie Schooner, Poetry Northwest, and Arts & Letters, among others. Find her at 7TrainLove.org.
