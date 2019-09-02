Lit Mags

The Periodic Table Speaks Out

Two atomic sonnets by Rosebud Ben-Oni

The Periodic Table Speaks Out

 1H :: You’d Be Dead {I’m Simply the Best}
  
 Slander me simple, one-note, elementary. When I’m the sum, square root & fallacy 
 of that cosmos-cooled prelude you’re wrestling. The brxght xyxs of the Boötes 
 Void, the pain & pressure inside starlight, where high & deep I bleed 
 out & release a second coming. & only then do I allow you to be. So, 
 who’s basic, beast? Who shows restraint until acids in your stomach 
 overtake? Who is the nail & the bridge of all the many infinites, 
 your crapshoots & safe keepings? Whose sing can electric a body?
 I am the quench & the dulcet that rots you but not me, the wriggle 
 & rhythm in your DNA.Ilet you walk across the Bearing Strait 
 by pushing apart the very bonds I make. You can’t trap me here, 
 in your thinning atmosphere. I dance out of easy hands & into space, 
 ready to slip back into the bang. Weightless, I bear down & hide my flames. 
  
                                                     You are ashes 
  
               before you even see the blaze. 
 

96Cm :: {You Just Want Attention}

 If I have to sacrifice. If I lantern like anglerfish & trick the darkness
 that you cannot leave alone, in the sweep of your neutron & nuclear 
 fission. If your nature cannot resist nature who rid herself of me,
 killed my plutonuic vibe. If you are why I warp speed & die. If I free 
 silver fox from equinox, & if my hue & dense mean your years stretch 
 a little less. If every time you clench as I liquid your lips with my electro-
 positive spit. If I luminesce to wan your resistance & unbone your body 
 just because it’s sick. If my winter is the rarest youth & I pluck your blood 
 of roses to disgrace. If at the end of this karma & regret I rouge my face. 
 If really, what did you expect. If you could join my measure & spectra 
 on red dust & bloom amid solar flare & low thrust. If, like martian 
 gases, I’d just as soon as boil your blood & toast your bubbly marrow. 
  
             If only to quiet my glow, slow & tame, & if to dull
             the shame I would. I’d scorch the dirt in your name.

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up  for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About the Author

Rosebud Ben-Oni

Rosebud Ben-Oni’s most recent collection of poems, turn around, BRXGHT XYXS, was selected as Agape Editions’ Editor’s Choice, and will be published in 2019. Her work appears in POETRY, The American Poetry Review, The Poetry Review (UK), Tin House, Guernica, Black Warrior Review, TriQuarterly, Prairie Schooner, Poetry Northwest, and Arts & Letters, among others. Find her at 7TrainLove.org.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol

What Does “Three Women” Tell Us about the Sexual Desires of White Women in America?

Sep 2 - Tyrese L. Coleman Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

bird's eye view of carnival
 Lit Mags

From Here Your Future Looks Very Small

"The Day is a Manhole" and "Birds in Space," two poems by Hillery Stone

Aug 26 - Hillery Stone
Duck
 conversations

Are Ducks Evolving Backwards?

CJ Hauser on why people believe in pseudoscience and why dogs are good for writing books

Jul 18 - Deirdre Coyle
highway into outer space
 Lit Mags

Time and Gravity Hit the Open Road

"Equations for a Falling Body," a short story by Kimberly Glanzman

Jul 8 - Kimberly Glanzman