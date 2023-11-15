Lit Mags

My Spite Could Fill a Museum

Three poems by Maya Jewell Zeller

My Spite Could Fill a Museum

Tell It to the Birds

I am sick
of not winning the National Poetry Series.
I am sick of waiting
for the mammogram, the ultrasound,
the appointment to discuss the results.
Tomorrow is the first day of school 
in the year of our Lord 10x the number 
of Covid cases as last fall
and no online options. 
In the part of my mind I like to call
The Spite Museum,
I put each of my manuscripts in a different fairly ugly
dress and make a meme: 40 times a bridesmaid,
never a bride. But I always hated that saying.
Mostly because Never a Bride sounded thrilling,
I was killing it there in the Spite Museum
as I made one manuscript unwilling
to wear a dress, and one breast
missing. It went hiking.
When I had a child I named her life
and when I had another he almost died
but then lived so I named him for the echo
that falls down where once a river carved
stone so the walls carry sound. A good place
for a wail. 
I am sick
possibly from the lump
but it may also be that this is the time my husband
of 22 years decided to tell me a string of lies.
I have been kind—his word—
and paying very close attention
like a wife or something
for a year and a half. 
I understand irony. I hate ironing. 
Once I, too, had other feelings. 
I have tried to tone it down.
To come clean.  
Yesterday I walked for two hours without stopping
and then I sat down in the water and cried. 
A heron could care less. 
An osprey stabbed a fish.

Ekphrasonnet Adding Gray Hair to the Cauldron

My whole childhood I was a skeleton wax castle. My plan: 
to marry Jake      the Alligator Man.

I floated my ghost self      down the boardwalks, growling at every tourist
in our angry coast town,

my father his pizza delivery box beer belly Camels cue stick —
my mother her darned socks Oh dear a rosary clicking 

her midwestern teeth &   when I was a calf 
I lived   in this thistle-filled pasture so no wonder my adult self is split in half.

When I was a girl      I lived in this stream
When I was a fish      I glid   my metal-sided dream
& borrowed my name from the middle of another country, hail or

cloud, they taught us not to mix metaphors, use sailor
mouth, or to miss meat, 

& they will differ——if they do——      as enough to drink from enough to eat

Ekphrasonnet With Contrapuntal Stumble

About the Author

Maya Jewell Zeller is the author of the forthcoming poetry collection out takes/glove box, selected by Eduardo Corral as winner of the New American Poetry Prize; as well as the collections Alchemy for Cells & Other Beasts (a collaboration from Entre Rios, 2017); Yesterday, the Bees (Floating Bridge, 2015); and Rust Fish (Lost Horse Press, 2011). Her memoir project, Raised by Ferns, was the runner up in the 2022 AWP Prize; her prose appears widely. She is Associate Professor and Co-Coordinator of the Professional and Creative Writing BA at Central Washington University, and Affiliate Faculty in Poetry and Nature Writing in the low-residency MFA at Western Colorado University. Find her on Twitter @MayaJZeller.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Wednesday morning, is our home for poetry, flash prose, and graphic narrative. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol
An oil painting of a woman with red hair, Lady Macbeth, holding a crown over her head

7 Novels About Characters Driven by Their Cravings

Garnett Kilberg Cohen, author of "Cravings," recommends books about characters shaped by what they desire most

Nov 15 - Garnett Kilberg Cohen Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

Lit Mags

You Can’t Plan Feelings Out of a Foursome

"Group Sex" by Elisa Faison, recommended by Wynter K Miller for Electric Literature

Nov 13 - Elisa Faison
Lit Mags

I Dressed Up as a Husband for My Wedding

Two poems from LOW by Nick Flynn

Nov 1 - Nick Flynn
Lit Mags

We Are Gathered Here Today to Eat, Drink, and Be Ruthless

"Wedding Party" from DIRECT SUNLIGHT by Christine Sneed, recommended by Elizabeth McKenzie

Jun 5 - Christine Sneed
Thank You!