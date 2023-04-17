Lit Mags

My Student Loans Would Prefer Me Dead

Two FAFSA erasures by Julia Carey

My Student Loans Would Prefer Me Dead

Forgiveness

Your Job

About the Author

While Julia is thankful that some sort of relief for student loans is in the works, she doesn't believe it is actually addressing the systemic issues that prevent equitable access to higher education, and talks about topics just like this with students at Bard Early College New Orleans, where she teaches creative writing.

