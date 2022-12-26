These Shoes Were Made for End Times

Demonic Possession Secondary to Femoral Fracture

No one is allowed to speak of the dictator’s wife in ways not flattering. This information was procured by our best agents and shoe-shine boys. How, in the mid-seventies, she fell and fractured her right hip – only slightly so – non- displaced, the orthopedic surgeon called it, needing no direct intervention. But causing enough crack of bone that the devil himself managed to sneak in – tendrils and black soup, mixing itself with her marrow. How else do you explain all the atrocities committed hereafter? All those bare-footed workers buried alive in scaffolding as though in sacrifice to some hungry creature and its three-thousand feet. Steadfast in making its way to hell. Even the ghosts refuse to whisper through their concrete coffins.