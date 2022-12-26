Lit Mags

These Shoes Were Made for End Times

Two poems by Alyza Taguilaso

Demonic Possession Secondary to Femoral Fracture

No one is allowed to speak
of the dictator’s wife
in ways not flattering. This information was procured
by our best agents and shoe-shine boys. How, in the mid-seventies, she fell
and fractured her right hip – only slightly so – non-
displaced, the orthopedic surgeon called it, needing
no direct intervention. But causing enough crack
of bone that the devil himself managed to sneak in – tendrils
and black soup, mixing itself with her marrow. How else
do you explain all the atrocities committed hereafter?
All those bare-footed workers buried alive
in scaffolding as though in sacrifice to some hungry creature
and its three-thousand feet. Steadfast in making its way
to hell. Even the ghosts refuse to whisper
through their concrete coffins.

About the Author

Alyza Taguilaso is a resident doctor training in General Surgery from the Philippines. Her poems have been shortlisted for contests like the Manchester Poetry Prize and Bridport Poetry Prize, and have been published in several publications, including The Deadlands, Canthius, Fantasy Magazine, Strange Horizons, Orbis Journal, ANMLY, and Luna Journal PH, among others. You may find her online via WordPress (@alyzataguilastorm), Instagram (@ventral), and Twitter (@lalalalalalyza).

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Thank You!