Love Is a Stone That Won’t Sink

Like a dollar I am depreciating all the time.
Like a lighthouse throwing the net of my pretend moon
on the predator shoreline. Like an invasive boar
I have been known to root and roll in rain and dirt and roam.
Like the earth sometimes in love with turning away from all light
though never really leaving. Like a beach I have wanted
to spend years softening though not always wanting the footprints
which to ghost crabs are craters. Like a paleontologist
resisting always the impulse to ransack my skeletons
for drumsticks, though here is the gong, here is the timpani
like a bird bath full of absinthe before me. So so long
oblivion with your small dreams of silence. I am going
to the bank of myself with my pockets hanging out
like two ruined countries, like two broken and gorgeous wings.
Carrying Stones
On the grassy slope leading up to the overpass, someone
has spelled out LOVE in large, round stones, which is to say sometimes
love is a gray and heavy work. My exit lets off
at a cemetery. There too the trees are coming back
into their leaves like bodies returning to themselves
after long illness. I remember once catching a glimpse there
of a funeral—twelve suits and dresses, two black-clad children
chasing each other and laughing through graves, which is what I want
my love's work to resemble. So why end in a graveyard?
For those I love I will bake strawberry rhubarb pies,
muddle basil in gin and lime, cook pot roast and gumbo
and stay up after dark cleaning the kitchen so tomorrow
begins pristine. This life is little more than castaway stones
but I can carry stones. Where should we put them, what should we build?
