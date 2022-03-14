Devour My Blackness While I Sit Here Hungry

I want to commercialize your pain

Hear me out: I watched the... presentation? performance? thing? What do you call that there? Is there a name for what you do? Anyhow, it’s good stuff. Really feisty. One could even say..... “powerful.” I’d like to capitalize on your.... “feminism.” “Strong” woman-hood. I’d like to bring you in, have you...do....? “perform” the thing and then use it to discuss this notion of “feminism” with my inmates. Here’s why this excites me: These men are a mix of violent and non-violent offenders. Some are even in for violence against women! Full of backwards ideas, misogyny. Some are even bigots. And you’re, well, you know.... look at you. (Wink). I want you to be the spark to ignite... Conversation. Lively Conversation. I will be there to lead the discussion, of course.

This is Portland Theatre