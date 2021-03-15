Lit Mags

Spring’s a Love Note and I’m Lonely as Hell

"Bouquet #1" and "What I Have Tried to Say to You," two poems by Christine Sneed

Spring’s a Love Note and I’m Lonely as Hell

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.

Bouquet #1

Violets bloomed from sidewalk cracks on my walk
west this morning and I thought of you, how
if you were here too I’d pick one slim stalk,
touch it to your face, then mine. The blooms bow

to the passing of each hour, held aloft
briefly by their beauty, an offering -
spring’s reward after hard frost, earth’s softer
lines returning in greens and blues, bright wings

that winter kept still and secret, each one
a tiny flight suppressed by storms and black
nights, until some wheel began to turn, sun
burning overhead again, taking back.

There is joy in all of this, and pure need -
spring’s a love note, a glance we gladly read.

What I Have Tried to Say to You

The streets are foreign now, the sidewalks wet
with autumn rain, the lake with its thousand
thousand green eyes holding onto the edge
of summer. Nothing has been as it was.
That Sunday night, I went outside to look
for my hands in the mist. I could drop a rock
and almost hear it sinking. In the garden,
I saw a cloudburst had beaten down the stalks,
savaged the fruits. There was the threat of a thunderstorm.
I faced west, taking it all very seriously. In someone’s
tiny book, this all made sense. It meant people should
live miles or years apart, that distance is best
measured by silence or the swiftness of rivers
or how far one can pitch a stick across a canyon. 
You walk through one door and then another. I can
see your back, the way you hold your head. I see you
and cannot imagine ever seeing the last of you.
It is the farthest shore, the one that no map ever shows.
Still, there is a way to know what’s coming,
to understand why some people collect stones
or write in block print or suddenly become happy
after a long time of barely getting by.

About the Author

Christine Sneed has published poems in Poet Lore, Third Coast, Pleiades, Sycamore Review, Black Warrior Review, Puerto del Sol, and a number of other journals. She has also had short stories included in The Best American Short Stories and O. Henry Prize Stories anthologies, and in Ploughshares, Glimmer Train, ZYZZYVA, and New England Review. She has been the recipient of an Illinois Arts Council fellowship in poetry and teaches for the graduate creative writing programs at Northwestern University and Regis University.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up  for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol
Young woman writing by hand in a diary

Teen Writers Deserve Better Than the Teen Writing Scene

Trying to be a young phenom was terrible for my self-esteem—and even worse for my writing

Mar 12 - Amanda Silberling Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

light sparks
Lit Mags

Our Relationship is Doomed in Every Universe

"The Volunteer" from Cosmogony by Lucy Ives, recommended by Tracy O'Neill

Mar 10 - Lucy Ives
Lit Mags

The Past Doesn’t Hurt When You Don’t Remember It

"When Eddie Levert Comes," a story from The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw

Sep 2 - Deesha Philyaw
Cat with Cellphone
Lit Mags

In Case of Emergency, Have Your Cat Call an Ambulance

"The True Story" by Sasha Graybosch

Jun 8 - Sasha Graybosch
Thank You!