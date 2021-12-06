"Poem About My Mouth” and “I Let You,” two poems by Hannah Aizenman
I Will Not Call My Body a Temple
Poem About My Mouth
Small, not especially
sensuous, not the kind
of shape to give one
power, not a flower,
soft yet sharp, scolded
as smart (not to know it
from what's gone in—
all manner of poison
and men—nor from
the waste come out,
words and in low hours
matter), flirt, pretender,
trying accents on
like dresses, meanwhile
wedded, fitted to
a single tongue, if
pretty, numb, probably
forever scarred
by a teen magazine’s
kissing advice: lips
should form, slow, over
and over, the syllable
peach—
painted, poised,
prone to embarrass me,
site of desperation,
set for combat or allure,
sometimes I think
impossible to hold
naturally, seven now
this poem, can’t
help it, can't stand it,
wants to like me,
wants you to want me,
wants you to, needs
you so bad—
I Let You
Because I'm sick
of the holy
impenetrable,
I will not call
my body
a temple,
rather render
the cunt
a casino, my
eye in the sky,
my house
always wins—
bring me
your thirsts,
lay them out
like bad bets,
your hand
when you fold,
smokes crushed
to smolder
in ashtrays
keep turning up
empty, forgetting
the hours,
your promise,
your wife. Maybe
another life
could have left
or found me
innocent, humble,
a tabernacle,
a garden
shed, clothes
drying like well-
tended ghosts
on the line,
but I was born
for the taking
of what isn't mine,
what I am
given,
however it's got.
Dolled up, I’m
if you want it,
and as much of as,
your free
roulette round,
your all-you-can
eat, your elite
hotel suite—
I come
at cost hidden
only from who
would not seek:
your golden idol
a cancer of debt,
burnt offering
a country
blown clean
to glass, souvenir
cleaved now
from memory,
language forked
in the mouth
like the crotch
of a root.
What could grow
here, desert built
to wander forever,
heat drunk
for honey,play
money for milk?
—who sold who
paradise, claimed
it was yours if I
named the right
price? To Feel
flush, lucky,
loved, is
fleeting, and by
design, who draws
the game up
bound
to lose at its end,
no bigger sucker,
all appetite,
in—
so’s the trouble
with gods
who are hungry
and angry, human:
a story, first,
to devour the sun,
then one to split
the beast’s belly
open—told,
a fortune,
wheel spinning,
but whose?
Who makes
me, who
lets you,
who says
I do
what
I have
power
to.
