Grandmother Knows All the Devil’s Pressure Points

Two poems by Ivy Raff

The Devil Knows More From Being Old Than From Being the Devil (1991/1941)

For my grandmother, Estelle

My Name Is Not in Existence (1975/1983)

After CooXooEii Black

About the Author

Ivy Raff is the author of Rooted and Reduced to Dust (Finishing Line Press, forthcoming 2024), hailed by Bruce Smith as “lacerating, fearless,” and What Remains (Editorial DALYA, Spanish translation forthcoming 2024), finalist for the Alberola International Poetry Prize. Ivy’s poetry appears in The American Journal of Poetry, Nimrod International Journal, Midway Journal, and West Trade Review, among numerous others, and is anthologized in Spectrum: Poetry Celebrating Identity. Ivy’s Best of the Net-nominated work has garnered scholarship support from the Colgate Writers’ Conference and the Hudson Valley Writers Center, as well as residencies with Atlantic Center for the Arts and Alaska State Parks. She serves on the editorial staff of Reckoning, a literary journal on environmental justice. Read more on her website.

