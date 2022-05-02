Lit Mags

My Gender Won’t Fit in the Family Car

"KB’s Origin Story" and "Yebba’s Heartbreak," two poems by KB

My Gender Won’t Fit in the Family Car

KB’s Origin Story

I was born a weary son
painted into a family unit. I can’t 
fit in, but I do fit jeans if I squeeze 
into them enough. I pain myself 
with laughter when someone asks 
whose baby is this. I sleep 
in a tunnel of judgments I can’t kick. 
I was born a drury daughter, 
a crash into a tiny parked car. In the impact,
my gender sprawls all over 
the navy leather passenger seat. 
This can’t be a wonderful scene:
the navy leather passenger seat
and my gender sprawled all over. 
A tiny parked car crashes; in the impact,
I was born a drury daughter. 
In a tunnel of judgments I can’t kick, 
I sleep. Whose baby is this.
With laughter, when someone asks 
into me enough, I pain myself 
to fit in. And I do fit genes if I squeeze 
paint into a family unit. I can’t 
be born a weary son.

Yebba’s Heartbreak

after Drake 

I do. Count how quickly the moon moves 
phases & how quickly I abandon a poem 
draft for another half-baked memory. The scraps
document in my mind must be at least 300 
pages. My dating profile must be at least 3 zodiac 
signs, 2 fun facts, 1 fatality I’m still recovering 
from displayed in every emoji. My manuscript is spilling 
over with head-turners & heartbreak. Paper clips
& Drake playlists have never been stretched this thin. 
I want to do better but I don’t know how or when. Maybe 
10 of the scraps are romantic; I say it’s cause I leave 
that shit to Sinatra. Truth is I leave pages 
(& lovers) soon as it’s inconvenient; too vulnerable;
too meaningful; I do. But today I want
my skin tethered to this chair. I’m staying 
inside these stanzas; I’m finally ready to tell 
the truth. All smoke & piano & somber 
spillings of times a lover treated me all perfect & I packed 
up prematurely. Her eyes crusted open 
as my glutted gym bag swung across me 
& when her sepia irises filled with my reflection, 
I had to flee. Candyman. Spewing sugared 
empty statements like of course I love you out of unknowing. 
Of course I am a liar & I am learning for you. For now 
I’ll say I do & vow to finish more sapphic poems 
after I wrap these wounds. Tell her Honey, my love spreads 
farther than my need to hide behind history for you. I do.

About the Author

KB is a poet, essayist, and cultural worker. They are the author of How To Identify Yourself with a Wound (Kallisto Gaia Press, 2022) and Freedom House (Deep Vellum Publishing, 2023). Follow them online at @earthtokb.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol

7 Books That Will Change the Way You Think About the Road Trip Story

Keely Shinners, author of "How To Build a Home for the End of the World," recommends adventures and revelations found on a long drive

May 2 - Keely Shinners Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

conversations

Carrying the Home of Our Past Selves

Yanyi, author of "Dream of the Divided Field," on reconciling past beloveds, past homes, and past lives

Mar 24 - Arya Roshanian
Excerpt from "Stone Fruit" by Lee Lai
conversations

The Transformative Joy of A Good Breakup

Lee Lai's graphic novel "Stone Fruit" follows a queer couple as their relationship falls apart

Dec 9 - McKayla Coyle
A pile of travel postcards
Reading Lists

7 Books About Long-Distance Relationships

Families, lovers, friends, and more navigate connections that span space and time

Mar 19 - Alexandria Juarez
Thank You!