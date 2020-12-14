Find the perfect gift for the writer or reader in your life in our online store. Take 20% your entire order with the code STAYHOME2020, now through Christmas!
i too do not like a party too childreny
I too do not like a party
Too childreny
Because then I think
How many will my witch eat
And will she be too bloated
When the sponge of passion
Fruit and lemon cream
Is hoisted up the altar
With its crown of fire
Obviously there are more seriousy problems
When a party is childreny
The drinking songs are all fucking wrong
The slippers shrink and my foot
Must be crammed like walnut meat
The virgin sacrifice is poorly received
My witch eats her weight in feelings
I drown my sandwich in donkeys blood
All that rich food
None of my bottoms fit right
I must walk about nakedly twelve days
The children laugh and rub a butter on me
They believe a body like me
Will not happen to them
O but they have tasted the cursed food
The costco sheetcake
Fit for a mormon family reunion
The costco chickenbake
With the blood of a caesar dressing
We jump into the air in unison
When we land the earth ruptures darkly
The blind honey of a melon
new dawn fades
Quite obviously I am living the american dream
Snakes pour from the heads of my daughters
Amnesia spills out of our pockets
The eternal in me recognizes
The eternal in your keep
It is a reading of all my trespasses
It is your forensic accountant
It is my foam and honey
Of the petri plate
Igniting a sentient mohawk
For the psychoanalyst
She slips on the gloves but
The gloves are not sterile
Or even physical because
The work is not of this world
She must reach into my dinosaur brain
That shit is deep oil
Which is why her symbolic gloves
Go fingertip to forearm
Obviously I am eating america clean
It falls from meat
Like the bones of a slow-cooked creature
It is the home of free shipping free relocation
To be unfree in this home is brave
It is a home of pillars and no roof
And voices falling from the bone
Take a break from the news
We publish your favorite authors—even the ones you haven't read yet. Get new fiction, essays, and poetry delivered to your inbox.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.
Sign up for our newsletter to get submission announcements and stay on top of our best work.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.