I Am Eating America Clean

i too do not like a party too childreny

I too do not like a party Too childreny Because then I think How many will my witch eat And will she be too bloated When the sponge of passion Fruit and lemon cream Is hoisted up the altar With its crown of fire Obviously there are more seriousy problems When a party is childreny The drinking songs are all fucking wrong The slippers shrink and my foot Must be crammed like walnut meat The virgin sacrifice is poorly received My witch eats her weight in feelings I drown my sandwich in donkeys blood All that rich food None of my bottoms fit right I must walk about nakedly twelve days The children laugh and rub a butter on me They believe a body like me Will not happen to them O but they have tasted the cursed food The costco sheetcake Fit for a mormon family reunion The costco chickenbake With the blood of a caesar dressing We jump into the air in unison When we land the earth ruptures darkly The blind honey of a melon

new dawn fades

Quite obviously I am living the american dream Snakes pour from the heads of my daughters Amnesia spills out of our pockets The eternal in me recognizes The eternal in your keep It is a reading of all my trespasses It is your forensic accountant It is my foam and honey Of the petri plate Igniting a sentient mohawk For the psychoanalyst She slips on the gloves but The gloves are not sterile Or even physical because The work is not of this world She must reach into my dinosaur brain That shit is deep oil Which is why her symbolic gloves Go fingertip to forearm Obviously I am eating america clean It falls from meat Like the bones of a slow-cooked creature It is the home of free shipping free relocation To be unfree in this home is brave It is a home of pillars and no roof And voices falling from the bone