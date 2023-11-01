I Dressed Up as a Husband for My Wedding

I was married once, at least
we thought about it, it was in
b&w, we were tiny, walking
in a forest, the trees dwarfed
us—the trees had been married
forever, moss hung from their
fallen branches, we had to
step over them. We put on
the costumes—groom, bride—
these are jobs, I realized, that
only last a couple hours. Why
not try it, what could we lose,
we were already deep inside
the forest, we were already lost,
marriage was just where the path
was headed—I thought it would
make us more like the trees,
growing closer every year. I
wanted you to put your hand
out, to pull me closer, I wanted
all the way in. A child would be
the glue. Was it wrong to think of
a child as glue? Too late, we were
already in our costumes, we’d already
had a shower, maybe someone
would give us a red toaster. It was
just another day to get through,
even if it felt like everyone was
talking through long cardboard
tubes. In the distance, the Empire
State Building, no matter where
we were we could find a window
or a roof & it would be lit up red
or blue or green & that would
tell us what month we were in.
We could even climb it (it’s not
impossible) & then look back
at all the windows we had looked
at it through, all over the city,
waking up in strange rooms,
& there it was, waiting. It was
the tallest for a while & then
it wasn’t & then it was again.
Anemones
My daughter puts her face
beside a photo of her infant
self, tries to make the same
face. All of this is a simulacrum,
she whispers. The anemones
on the white table need
water, even though
they are, technically, dead. I
tell her the story of the guillotine, how
the head, as it rolls away,
looks back at its own body,
how the heart keeps beating
ten minutes after it is
pulled from the chest. How
if you sit before anything
long enough, it will
become something else—
that maple, say, bare
when you find it, then it brightens
to that green shimmer,
which becomes a deeper green,
& even that turns yellow, then
orange, then red.
Take a break from the news
We publish your favorite authors—even the ones you haven't read yet. Get new fiction, essays, and poetry delivered to your inbox.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.
Sign up for our newsletter to get submission announcements and stay on top of our best work.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.