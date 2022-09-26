The Most Exclusive Cruise in the Apocalypse

Pretend you had to sell it, this life
you’ve been given. Watch how
quickly the term thyroid goiter becomes
scenic esophageal overlook. Hypertension
becomes a live demonstration of the heart’s
amazing high-volume pumping capacities!
You must take up embroidering
the truth with the same fervor
eligible debutantes used to tackle
parlor needlework for bachelors:
if nothing else, at least you’ll possess
one marketable skill. Take me
for example. I could offer you
early morning anxiety attacks
or, if you prefer, passions
that unfailingly rouse you from sleepinto the horizon of opportunities cresting
each new dawn. Necessity makes
salesmen of us all. So your bathwater
phosphoresces? So your sky wraps
its smog fingers around the throats
of sparrows, pigeons, starlings
to drop them on the sidewalk?
Miracles by any other measure!
What changes when the year of unemployment
becomes the era of unlicensed afternoonsfrom which the very milk of freedom is harvested
for nourishment? Would you be more
interested in plantar warts or flesh-made
pearls? A friend’s betrayal or the dramatic
unmasking of a villain that restores
the currency of loyalty among companions?
You’ve got to practice. You’ve got to
sell it, again and again and again
and again. This is how you buy it back
every time. You buy it back.
Here I go, pitching again.
A man walks into a boatyard
and buys enough rusted chaff
to build himself an ark, constructed
board by board from blueprints
but with updates, you understand, narrow
enough to squeeze through culverts connecting
the Los Angeles River, with enough dystopian flare
to feel acceptably ironic in polite company, a little
Mad Max, a little Matrix, all the party guests wondering
whether he had the whole thing done by 3D printer until—
bam. Rapture. Bam. Floodwater. Bam. Everyone
with their champagne flutes begging
for entry. And here come headaches of a new
and different kind. Let’s say the man is me,
the ark is mine, my partner and I, suddenly,
bouncers to the most exclusive cruise
in the apocalypse. Just don’t ask her to guard
the door. Did you know she once wept
on a city street corner for the palm tree planted
alone in its plot? The one leaning, almost as though
it were lonely or excluded, toward the adjacent yard
overflowing with trees, the whole group of them
rubbing their leaves, just flaunting it—
that togetherness. This is why a retinal scan
will be required to board. Better to mechanize
entry to the ever-after. If that sounds cold
you’ve never run interference between
the person you love and the person they become
when overfilling the coffee filter with grounds,
clogging the garbage disposal with unfinished rice,
stuffing the trunk with clothes for donation,
their shirtsleeves dangling
dangerously close to the tire well.
Leave it to her, the ship would be straining
with freight. Some café barista caught
in the rain. A dozen stray cats. Every dog
in the pound. The guy next door
tuning his electric blue Gibson
at two in the morning. The Gibson. Rats
up from the sewer. A park full of pigeons.
Succulents saved from their waterlogged
window box. Perhaps I’ve been too stingy
with my list, too recalcitrant with my heart,
its porch light left dark after hours. Perhaps
she understands what I pretend not to know:
we’re sailing into an ending. When the time
finally arrives, we’ll trust the rickety seams
of our craft. I’ll open the doors. She’ll place
her hand on the wheel to steer.
