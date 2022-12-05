Twenty Questions with a Philosopher Iguana

When I Look Up an Iguana Turns His Head Away From the Sun

He asks: What is beginning? Something I never notice, like my nails growing. I hiccup, forgetting why I’m waterside or that we’re both abandoned like balloons at a wedding. A foraging pelican winks at me twice. Somewhere in Nevada a goldfish has resolved to starve to death. He asks: What if aspens aspire to silence, which the wind has outlawed? I trust the expired volcano that admits its vulnerability more than an escalator step moving wearily into the destined position. He asks: Are you inculpable enough? Drinking down the winter that brims my southern eye socket, I freed my ravaged enemy with an unrecognizable bear hug. He asks: Will you pity a graffitied lamppost or the machinist imprisoned by his own gadget? I, speechless, only think of my father. He asks: Can you love in all the ways love is named?

The Frond

Today I bike to work and run over a coconut leaf the size of my leg, shaved off by last night’s razor storm. No bell tower tolls for this fall; even the rising sun turns a blind eye. The frond blocks the narrow sidewalk like a fish bone stuck in the town’s throat. When I run over it, the fish bone gives a moan as if spitting a bubble. Celery on the cutting board. A bamboo broom sweeping the sea into a ditch. Dew splashes. Three tiny lizards flee with their tails curled. A woman yawns in her fern-green jeep waiting at the traffic light. Desolation echoes. My porch light long broken. Mailbox unchecked, and I bike to work. Summer is eternal. Somewhere, a couch longing for my lolling skeleton: if sharp enough, my ribs could lacerate the moon. Tire marks all over my spine. Soul never closer to soil.