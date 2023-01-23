My Autism Has a Mighty Appetite

It all started
when I was born.
Worse yet, it started
on the taxpayer dime
In the bathwater, in the atmosphere, even
in the baby
if a baby
can get tall enough for college.
It’s true, I am autism
But only when you ask
nicely.
My autism is gentle, yet growing
carnivorous.
Like Medusa, my autism
is something you maybe
shouldn’t see,
but if you do, you should
write a book about.
Someone told me
if a flower opens
wide enough
it just becomes a backwards
flower.
Sanded teeth become new teeth,
renarrated to points.
With enough training, I’m sure
I can make a point
myself, I can
settle on a sex
for this my waspish swarm.
Be whatever gentle in
tends itself to mean,
though I’ve been nouns
that would kill you
instantly.
I am autism, if you’re
willing. Autism,
if you’re down —
Gentle, I’m a horny orchid
impervious
to pest control.
This autism’s so long
it’s forgotten
how to stop.
When I taste blood
my mouth don’t see it
as a bad thing.
See, every night I affront the mirror
w/ sordid tales of glorified
flossing.
So ask me: Does all my narrow
make this teeth look fat?
/
I don’t know
about you, but I was born in the wrong
episteime. My contrite gums
are cherry, jaw fusty.
&thus my slutty canines make lust
to the sound of tribbing
paradigms.
&thus I have cavities in my
cavities and also many
unofficial holes.
