I’ve Been Looking Everywhere for Me

Missing Woman Unwittingly Joins Search Party Looking for Herself

They had water. They suckled canteens,

wiping their mouths with the backs of their wrists.

When I say they, I mean for days all I saw

were walking lampposts. Then, them: a crowd in red shirts,

“so as to be visible in shrubbery,” I was later told.

They had dogs, who sniffed everything in sight,

often leaping up at nothing. The walking lampposts

were a mirage, I was later told, even though they had feet

and burned no matter the hour. The moment I found

the crowd, I couldn’t find my words. My mouth so dry

I wretched. A man tossed me a red shirt, called me “Kathy,”

so I became her. They fed me peanut-butter bars and soon,

my legs jelled. I started to skip, skip, skip down the path.

My hearing returned. The air blurred with crickets.

“I found her!” I yelled into a blackberry bush or was it

a fox filled in with flies? They tore me

from the woman I found. Locked me

in the backseat of a squad car, pressed wet washcloths

to my forehead. I could hear them whispering

beyond the zipped up windows. A man shone

flashlights in my eyes. It took three sedatives to bring me

down. I was later told that I was later told that I was.

“Where is she?” I demanded. Clouds ate my vision.

Sleep forced her fingers down my throat.

“We found her,” a cop barked into his walkie-talkie,

eyes fixated on my dirty ankles. I threw my arms

around my own shoulders, “Thank heavens,

I’ve been looking everywhere for you.” Once they knew

I was me, they fed me orange slices. I’ve never been

loved like that before. Everyone calling my name

with such desperate attention. Even me.





The Symphonic One

For a wedding present, my husband gave me a cello.

From the beginning, I was afraid of it. It hulked

in the corner of our new bedroom in our new house,

huge and lumbering. I knew it would tear our marriage

apart. The first time I played it, Timothy wept. He said

all the secret notes that were in his body were coming out

of the instrument. I knew right then that my gift would

make me famous beyond compare. At Timothy’s urging

I joined the local chamber orchestra. The effects were

disastrous. The violinist swore off ever playing again.

The pianist cut off her thumb to prove a point. Soon, the media

got a hold of what was happening. I was asked to join the Symphonic

Four, a nationally touring ensemble of great prestige.

I had only been playing for a few months;

my skill was unfounded. But it was more than that.

I was doing things skill could not account for. Soon it became

the Symphonic One. The other musicians were admitted

to various institutions for their overwhelming joy. The instrument

beckoned desire and blood. I remained untouched.

When in the night I would return to my hotel room

to find silence I would have to fill it and the filling

would leave me empty. The low notes rumbled the room.

My hotel neighbors ceased making love to knock on my door

in their bathrobes. They sat on my bed while I played.

Across the country Timothy was asleep and I wondered

if this would wake him. “Every time you play, even

if I can’t hear it,” he once told me, “I feel the bow against

my heart.” He was not simply being romantic. One night

I was playing in France. It was the largest crowd I had ever

played for. In the midst of the last movement, the cello

snapped in half. I sat there in that crowded theater, with a thousand

faces looking at me. No one applauded. No one got up. It was clear

I would never play again. When I got to the hotel, I ran the bath

and filled it with turquoise hotel soaps shaped like stars and fish.

I put my head completely underwater and opened my eyes.

Bubbles filled my ears. I saw the moon floating above me,

leaking silver-green smoke, and tried to remember

what his voice sounded like. I stood up in the bath

and dried myself with a towel that smelled of stale cigarette smoke.

I knew that to step out of the bathtub would be to step into

an unfathomable life. I counted to three. In my new, unfathomable life

I was a woman who would never again hear her husband’s voice

and the bathmat I stepped onto was not a real bathmat

but a thin towel laid on the bathroom floor.