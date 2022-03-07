Lit Mags

Face ID Doesn’t Recognize Me When I Cry

"Something, Not a Love Poem" and "Latch-hook," two poems by Stephanie Choi

Something, Not a Love Poem

               At midnight I eat your expired for him vitamins.

Email with its body as the subject line.

               The cut on my thumb from a knife. Or was it paper?

My mom sends me floss in the mail.

               The laugh we stained the streets with; the stumbled over sidewalk piss. 

The 2 year old January to do list in my coat pocket: order furniture.

               My back bedroom window asks my neighbor for intimacy.

The man I sit next to on the bus tells me he always wanted to marry an Asian woman. 

               Face ID doesn’t recognize me when I cry. 

I paid $17.60 in postage and the frame arrived broken. 

               After the party, you’re still the answer to my security questions.

I met a stranger yesterday. He’s a stranger today.

               I change my saved address on google maps and imagine a life ubering without you.

I subscribe to the ebird rare bird alert for anywhere but here.

Latch-hook

easy movement: 
		take a piece of pre-cut yarn. make a loop with your index finger & thumb
	put the latch hook through the loop and under the canvas
the latch will close around it 
& pull
latch-key kid
we do this everyday
I learned how to alone

		hook: follow mom—
		            loop, slide through & under
		            pull
grandma working 
grandpa working 
uncle already gone 
		
             hooked, I became
on making perfect rugs 
not to step on but hang 
my own hand-made decor
they made me smile

		hook: smile for people
            wear your hair long
            stay out of the sun
            pale skin, rose lips
            tiny waist, tiny wrist 
            keep your jade
            stay this way
hou leng—my grandmother says
when I hold the rug up,
two shades of pink
‘B’ in the middle, for Barbie
it’s the first one I finish, alone

		an object of my own making




*the image in this poem is taken from a Boye latch-hook rug-making manual, which can be seen online here.

About the Author

Stephanie Choi’s poems appear or are forthcoming in New Ohio Review, [PANK], Poetry Northwest, poetry.onl, Worcester Review, and some other corners of the internet. She is pursuing her MFA at the University of Utah.

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

