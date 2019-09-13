What Sofa Would Your Writing Project Be If It Were a Sofa?

Beloved slipstream writer Kelly Link has been publicly wrestling with a novel on Twitter for a while now (sample tweet: “gonna travel back in time and stop the baby who grew up to invent novels”). Link definitely knows what she’s doing when it comes to short stories—she’s gotten a MacArthur fellowship and one of her collections was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize—but a novel is a whole other kind of animal. Or maybe a whole other kind of furniture?

Yesterday Link posted a metaphor about the Novel Problem that evoked the bit in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency where the couch gets inextricably wedged in a stairwell in a way that’s not possible according to physics:

Currently at the stage of writing where I can only compare this novel to buying a sofa in NYC only to realize that it is so large & unwieldy it cannot possibly go up the stairs of your building nor fit through the apt door. Also it is unfashionable and does not match anything. — Your Body Is a Zombieland (@haszombiesinit) September 12, 2019

As a coda, she encouraged followers to describe their own writing projects in terms of sofas. The result is a charming tour through the discount furniture showroom of writerly despair and hope.

bright red velvet fainting couch with a subtle swelling in the middle such that, no matter how gingerly you lie on it, you find yourself rolling off — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) September 12, 2019

Mid-century modern with post-modern pillows, shoved in a dark corner of a dive bar full of taxidermy. — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) September 12, 2019

Mine is like an IKEA couch – I have all the parts and am trying desperately to put them together without crying — Mallory O'Meara (@malloryomeara) September 12, 2019

Mine is definitely the Chesterfield sofa in Life, the Universe, and Everything, especially the part where I'm desperately chasing it across the surface of another planet. — Naila Moreira (@nailamoreira) September 12, 2019

A three-part sectional consisting of a Georgian settee, a hot pink Memphis Milano ottoman and a bale of razorwire. — Evil Dad II: Dad by Dawn 🧟‍♀️💀👻 (@dd_toronto) September 12, 2019

mine is a blood red velvet sofa that looks like it could seat 4 but instead seats barely 1 person and is in fact an armchair. — Lyra Kuhn (@lyrakuhn) September 12, 2019

But, you know, with more stains and tears and hopes all the pieces will somehow fit… pic.twitter.com/eAtUFrhmzb — Khristian Mecom (@krmecom) September 12, 2019

Upholstered with horsehair and the pillows are dogs, has worms in it but you like them, you don't realize until you're about to fall asleep on it that it's actually alive — Adam Kranz (@adam_kranz) September 12, 2019

Cushy two seater upholstered in TeddyBear-colored corduroy, left outside in the rain and now sprouting dandelions. — Avis Cardella (@aviscardella) September 12, 2019