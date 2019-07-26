writing
Who Needs an MFA When You Have This Literary Fiction Trope Checklist?
Include all 25 tropes and you'll probably get a Pulitzer
Writing literary fiction stories? Forget what you’ve learned about complex characters and earned endings. What you really need is to include the required tropes. To help you out, we’ve created this handy checklist.
Literary Fiction Trope Checklist
_____ 1. Starts with character waking up
_____ 2. Starts with character looking out of window, describing scenery
_____ 3. Protagonist is writer with writer’s block
_____ 4. Protagonist teaches English comp; hates self
_____ 5. Death of child/miscarriage in past no one talks about
_____ 6. Character describes self in mirror
_____ 7. Character describes self in window
_____ 8. Character describes self in polished spoon
_____ 9. Taste of blood described as metallic
_____ 10. Woman who looks good without trying compared to female protagonist who looks bad despite trying
_____ 11. Main character drives to ex’s house and watches through window
_____ 12. Shoebox of letters/keepsakes under bed
_____ 13. Story is a story protagonist is writing
_____ 14. Wise child
_____ 15. White savior
_____ 16. Villain who is kind to pet
_____ 17. Staring at floor/staring over shoulder/staring into middle distance
_____ 18. Refrigerator empty except for beer/spoiled milk
_____ 19. Scene in writing workshop
_____ 20. Scene in dirty trailer
_____ 21. Dogs bark in distance
_____ 22. Upset character barfs
_____ 23. Depressed character cuts/takes to bed
_____ 24. Therapist quoted
_____ 25. It was all a dream