Reading Lists

9 Novels Set in Boarding Schools

Coming-of-age books that take a closer look at wealth and privilege

Brown building
Photo by Ethan Kent on Unsplash

There’s something about the end of the summer that always engenders the subtle or, in some cases, deafening anxiety that comes along with the start of a new academic year. In elementary school, I dealt with my fair share of end-of-summer apprehension. But it wasn’t until high school, when I started boarding at a New England prep school, that the thought of going back to school–leaving behind my hometown, my family, my friends–was truly scary. Fourteen is an uncommonly young age to leave home, and, though we have roommates and dorm advisors, it can feel isolating and unnerving to be without our family during some of the most formative years of our life. Though many of us at boarding school feel we don’t belong in our new environment, we all believe that everyone else does, which results in unnecessary competition between peers and irreversible inferiority complexes.  

Here are nine coming-of-age novels that peer behind the ivy-covered walls and steel-wrought gates to interrogate wealth and privilege.

Juliet the Maniac by Juliet Escoria

Juliet the Maniac by Juliet Escoria

Escoria writes from personal experience in Juliet the Maniac, a fictional memoir of a teenage girl at a therapeutic boarding school. Told through hallucinations, notes, and patient logs, Escoria writes about bipolar disorder and the tumultuous journey to recovery in a raw and heartbreaking prose. Juliet’s time in the institution coupled with her seemingly unqualified health professionals reveals the complexities of being a young woman living with mental illness

A Wonderful Stroke of Luck by Ann Beattie

A Wonderful Stroke of Luck by Ann Beattie

In A Wonderful Stroke of Luck, Beattie employs the shrewd and wry prose typical of her oeuvre. The intentionally meandering plot follows Ben as he starts attending a fictional elite New Hampshire boarding school. At Bailey Academy, he is surrounded by competition, privilege, and the pressure to succeed. With deft transitions into the minds of the characters in Ben’s life, Beattie explores the mental map of a generation coming of age during the 9/11 attack.

Tradition by Brendan Kiely

In the past decade, the misogyny that runs rampant in elite prep schools has finally been exposed. In Tradition, Kiely questions the gender divide that plays a key role in the traditions that keep school spirit alive while simultaneously forcing female students into silence. The novel follows Jules and Jamie, two students at the Fullbrook Academy, who feel—for different reasons—that they don’t belong in their tony boarding school.

Image result for town boy lat

Town Boy by Lat

Cartoonist, Lat, brings readers to the industrial tin-mining city of Ipoh in Malaysia with his stunning drawings and sparse writing in this graphic novel. Set in the 70s, Town Boy is about Mat, a teenage boy who leaves his family and village behind to attend boarding school in the city. A charming coming-of-age tale, Mat is exposed to a multicultural community, falls in love, and discovers a love for the Beatles. 

The Expectations

The Expectations by Alexander Tilney

Along with deep-rooted misogyny and archaic traditions, elite boarding schools also come with a wealth gap where popularity is defined by money and esteemed surnames. Tilney examines these socioeconomic issues in The Expectations. Set in a New Hampshire boarding school, Ben and his Dubai-born roommate Ahmed navigate the complex and fluid nature of teenage social life in a space dominated by blue bloods

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

The boarding school in Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go is a lot more sinister than the other schools on this list. Spoiler alert: the children at Hailsham don’t attend school to become the next generation’s leaders, but to be bred as organ donors as soon as they’re mature enough. Ishiguro uses this dystopian world and his enchanting characters to examine the existential and ethical questions that plague our reality.  

Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld

Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld

Prep begins with Lee leaving her solidly middle-class family in South Bend, Indiana to begin freshman year as a scholarship student at Ault, an expensive private school in Massachusetts. Awkward and more than a little dorky, Lee doesn’t know where or how she fits into the complex social hierarchy of her new school. Set over four years from the first day of school to graduation, the novel shows Lee’s gradual transformation and highlights the inaccuracy of our perception when judging our peers. 

Old School by Tobias Wolff

Old School by Tobias Wolff

Set in the 1960s, the unnamed protagonist, a thriving writer and scholarship student, enters a literary competition held by his school. The ensuing rivalries accurately portray the toxic masculinity and ruthless ambition that rages in all-male boarding schools.

The Secret Place

The Secret Place by Tana French

Tana French takes a murder mystery to a boarding school in the fifth book of her series Dublin Murder Squad. Set in Ireland, Detective Stephen Moran is called to solve the death of a boy whose body was found at an all-girls’ boarding school. Along with the page-turning tension of a mystery, French deftly tackles the tension of cohabiting teenagers who spend every moment together at the fictional St. Kilda’s.

About the Author

Frances Yackel

Frances Yackel studied philosophy and creative writing at New York University, where she learned how to pretend she was going somewhere important. The countryside of Vermont, or more recently the mountains of New Zealand, are as much her home as the Classics section of the nearest independent bookstore.

Read Next
Switch On Symbol
Gold medalist Tommie Smith (center) and bronze medalist John Carlos (right) showing the raised fist on the podium after the 200 m race at the 1968 Summer Olympics; both wear Olympic Project for Human Rights badges.

A Handbook for Fighting Racism in America

Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist," on working towards equality in an era of rising nationalism and white supremacy

Aug 28 - Deirdre Sugiuchi Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

Instagram like in neon sign
 conversations

Mary H.K. Choi Thinks That Instagram Is Doritos

The author of "Permanent Record" on how social media is addictive and designed to keep us hungry

Aug 27 - Leah Johnson
 conversations

A Nigerian American Strives to Be ‘A Particular Kind of Black Man’

Tope Folarin reconstructs how we see identity in the United States

Aug 21 - Kenechi Uzor
Silhouette of a couple holding hands and kissing while suspended above water
 books

What Teen Romance Novels Failed to Teach Me About Sex

My preteen obsession with Avon True Romances gave me all the wrong ideas about falling in love

Aug 15 - Rax King