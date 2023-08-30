A poetry debut by high school student Mackenzie Duan
I Am a Star in a Galaxy of Grandmothers
Study of a supernova at the beach
The tulle of my grandmother’s dress
like a comet tail, a bouquet of algae
tonguing my feet. I track
the red sequins of her eyes
in the surf. Anything left
is mine to love: a spray of sand,
ropes of thunder. I hail
from a circle of grandmothers
racked by monsoons and orphaned
by metal. Their arms as warm and still
as the riptide. We dream
of lost time, the specter of a plane
after takeoff, tongues domesticated
into petals. I open my hands
to harbor. There’s the white wedding of foam,
the dusky pillows
of sea glass. Every sphere
begins as an infinity of circles. Every child
begins as an infinitive. My grandmother wailing
like a gulf
of sirens. Here we are: touched
by emergency, jettisoned
from empire. Under a sting of sky,
the supernova vaporizes
our one home. Crabs and starfish
respawning only as myths.
My grandmother cradles me
until our shapes
are atomized. Nothing
more loved than disaster.
Orange Saints
On Sunday my father takes my brother to the shooting
rang. The targets he ruptures are orange, unknown,
thumbprint small. When they stutter, I imagine the bullets
as comets fizzling out of an octave sky. Holes flexed
around the shapes of stillness, marked like tree rings. My father
shows him a photo of the muzzle flash, says: this is the sun
you'll inherit, as the rivers embrace oil spill, as the time capsules
decay to dirt. Know there exists an orange sun for every son. A grace
for every wildfire. Break a fever and burst it
orange, open. O, oath of bullets. Teach us how to plant our hearts like
flags on solid ground.
