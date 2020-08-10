Fiction

The Light that Shoots Out of My Sister’s Eyeball

"Beam," a short story by Ao Omae, translated by Emily Balistrieri

The Light that Shoots Out of My Sister’s Eyeball

Electric Lit relies on contributions from our readers to help make literature more exciting, relevant, and inclusive. Please support our work by becoming a member today, or making a one-time donation here.
.

Beam

A beam shoots out of my little sister’s right eye and won’t stop. It’s because during a meteor shower, the two of us wished on a shooting star to be cool. I called an ambulance, but the doctor said nothing could be done. With no other choice, I just hold my hand over her eye. For whatever reason, my hand is the only thing that can block the beam. We can’t be apart. When we got home from the hospital, we practiced walking and other daily-life things.

Unlike me, my sister has a lot of friends. They all come over after work late at night. My sister and I quit our jobs the day after the meteor shower. We went together to each other’s offices. When we said, “I’m her big sister,” or, “I’m her little sister,” our bosses welcomed us, but things soon grew awkward. Why was the other sister at this sister’s work, and why was the older one holding her hand over the younger one’s right eye?

“It shoots a beam.” My sister told the truth. My boss stared blankly at us, while her boss laughed, but both were angry in the end, so we thought that we’d like to burn their lockers with the beam sometime.

My sister’s friends know about the beam, so they’ll be like, “Hey, hey, can you do the thing?” I say, “Okay, okay,” and move my hand slightly away from her eye. Just the tiniest bit. And then a red light extends from my sister’s eye to my palm like rubber. Five centimeters, that’s as far as I can go, the farthest from my sister’s eye I can take my hand. Inside those five centimeters, the red light expands like it’s exploding and makes the whole room glow. “Whoooaa,” say her friends. They pull out their phones and snap a zillion pictures, but the light is too bright for anything to show up.

After her friends go home, my sister shakes. She breathes hard and retches. Even that five centimeters puts a lot of stress on her system. She does her best. She hopes the fact that a beam shoots out of her eye will just be taken as a sort of joke.

“Someday I hope I can just fire this beam,” she says. Someday we want to climb a mountain. My sister will face straight up into the darkness, and I’ll remove my hand completely. The red beam will climb into the sky and gouge through the clouds.

“Is it reaching outer space?”

“Yes, people light years away can see it.”

The light of her eye is so bright, I won’t be able to see her face, but I would hope she’d be smiling. After we’d done that for a little while, I would cover her eye with my palm, but the light wouldn’t disappear. Tens, hundreds, hundreds of millions of light years away, people would be able to see my sister’s light. I hope they’ll smile with us.

About the translator: Emily Balistrieri was born 1985 in Wisconsin. Published translations include Tomihiko Morimi’s The Night is Short, Walk on Girl and Takuji Ichikawa’s The Refugees’ Daughter. He also translates two ongoing light novel series, Carlo Zen’s The Saga of Tanya the Evil and Kugane Maruyama’s Overlord. He lives in Tokyo.

About the Author

Ao Omae was born 1992 in Hyogo Prefecture. Hailed in Japan as a rising star of gender-conscious literature since the 2020 publication of Nuigurumi to shaberu hito wa yasashii ("People Who Talk to Stuffed Animals are Nice"), he debuted in 2016 with a short story that was eventually included in the 2018 collection Kaitengusa (Tumbleweed). In 2019, he released a collection of flash fiction called Watashi to wani to imōto no heya ("A Room for a Crocodile, My Sister, and Me"), and his 2017 digital-only collection is Nokemonodomono.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up  for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol
Three opera singers dressed in ornate grey outfits, playing stones in Matthew Aucoin's opera "Eurydice"

Turning the Weirdest Poems of the 20th Century Into Opera

Composer Matthew Aucoin on adapting a three-volume epic verse about cute gay ghosts, and where he's going from there

Aug 7 - Theodore McCombs Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

conversations

An Unconventional Love Story, Told In Trinidadian Dialect

Ingrid Persaud on subverting the heteronormative confines of family in her novel "Love After Love"

Aug 4 - JR Ramakrishnan
Books Are Magic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn
conversations

Emma Straub on the Future of Indie Bookstores

The author of "All Adults Here" talks about her novel and the challenges of running a bookstore during lockdown

Jul 30 - Carissa Chesanek
painting, Landscape with the Fall of Icarus
Lit Mags

I Remember the Drowning Years

Two poems by Josh Lefkowitz

Jul 27 - Josh Lefkowitz
Thank You!