A Love Story That Looks Like Me

Black queers deserve joy

i deserve joy i want to read the story about the awkward Black queer walking into a wall cause they get startled by that fine ass human who returns their gaze, with smiling eyes and says “hell-- oh no are you hurt? can i help you?” rushing over to help with their fioone ass and that is the love story tripping, stumbling in silly embarrassing ways– like one of them opening their work computer at the office and having a heated scene from crashpad playing loudly cause they forgot to close out incognito properly, and the other covering for them in sort of romcom-esque scenario where they happened to stop by the office that day and sayin IT WAS ME, THE PORN WAS ME, DON’T FIRE MY LOVE– that’s the love story, lifting each other up and no one dies cause that’s not the point of this one, not this one i deserve joy i want to watch the indie film about the Black queer weirdo who gets anxious about their words but speaks anyway and it's always okay always and one day they realize it's cause their sibling saw them crying over their words and summoned an eloquence elf to support them and this isn’t any enslavement ass summoning either the elf can only work its magic if it consents and this elf saw this show of love and was happy to lend its power and the Black queer weirdo writes the most brilliant ode to their dope ass sibling i deserve joy i want to hear the poem about the Black non-binary kid the one who wears gowns and joggers while people keep telling them clothes are womenswear or menswear but none of that matters to them and the kid is out and about in their mesh and gators, glitter and snapbacks decorating themselves for fun imagine that? for fun! and naturally while they’re out there celebrating themselves they meet another dope nonbinary being and they get to be friends- and there’s no bullshit, just friendship, and the love and trust of being seen i deserve joy i want a story about how beautiful it was for this black miracle to put their feet in the ocean for the first time or the snow or the sand or fuzzy socks or whatever tactile joy comes their way and how it was at that moment of touching they knew they deserved joy too