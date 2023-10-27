Reading Lists

Choose Your Own Autumnal Journey

This interactive adventure will let you decide where the story goes, with book recommendations for each decision

We’re celebrating peak fall with this interactive choose-your-own-journey which will let you decide where the story goes, with book recommendations for each chapter! Apple picking or pumpkin picking? Haunted house or Halloween party? Make up or break up? The choice is yours and every answer leads to a different story.

The full list of books and stories is linked below.

Short stories:

Mary Robinson’s Minimalist Sorcery

My Slut-Shaming Ghost Can Go to Hell

Don’t Trust a Guy Who Promises You the Moon

I’m the Wrong Ghost for This Haunting

A Wax Man Lit a Fire in My Heart

A 5-Star Blender Review That Affirms Love Is Real

Read Next
Switch On Symbol
A person stands near a field on a beach

Truth Not as a Set of Answers but a Field of Openings

Charif Shanahan, author of the collection "Trace Evidence," on poetry's relationship with therapy and interrogating the instability of his family's racial experience

Oct 27 - Chen Chen Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

news

The Coolest Bookshelves from Our Contest

We've asked for the best shelfies, and you delivered

Sep 28 - Katie Robinson
news

Electric Lit Is Thrilled To Welcome Deesha Philyaw to Its Board of Directors

The acclaimed author’s commitment to ending gatekeeping electrifies our mission to make literature more exciting, relevant, and inclusive

Sep 21 - Electric Literature
A woman browses the shelves at a book store
Reading Lists

The Must-Read Debut Short Story Collections of 2023

A diverse new wave of writers are transforming the literary landscape

Aug 25 - Lisa Zhuang
Thank You!