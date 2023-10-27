Choose Your Own Autumnal Journey

We’re celebrating peak fall with this interactive choose-your-own-journey which will let you decide where the story goes, with book recommendations for each chapter! Apple picking or pumpkin picking? Haunted house or Halloween party? Make up or break up? The choice is yours and every answer leads to a different story.

The full list of books and stories is linked below.

Short stories:

Mary Robinson’s Minimalist Sorcery

My Slut-Shaming Ghost Can Go to Hell

Don’t Trust a Guy Who Promises You the Moon

I’m the Wrong Ghost for This Haunting

A Wax Man Lit a Fire in My Heart

A 5-Star Blender Review That Affirms Love Is Real